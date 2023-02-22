NORTH PROVIDENCE – The former Ruffstone Tavern at 17 Metcalf Ave., a building with roots going back almost to the founding of the town, is set to be converted into residential units.
The Ruffstone was said to be the second-oldest operating tavern in Rhode Island when it closed nine years ago. It was featured in 2008 on TV’s “Ghost Hunters,” where investigators found no physical evidence for claims of it being haunted by a man in a top hat and a woman wearing musky perfume. Despite those findings, it has remained a favorite site for paranormal activity enthusiasts.
The current building was first built in 1885, according to the town’s tax database. Though the sign previously on the door said it was established in 1873, the Ruffstone actually dates back to 1792.
A former speakeasy, it was also a stop on the Underground Railroad, according to the book “Historic Taverns of Rhode Island,” with a tunnel that was claimed to have run to downtown Providence at one time.
Located between Woonasquatucket Avenue and Fruit Hill Avenue, the property, once a source of frustration for citizens in this residential neighborhood, was briefly home to Fahrenheit 516 Bar and Lounge nearly a decade ago, but has been largely unused since.
The Planning Board will meet March 8 and discuss a proposed residential conversion at 17 Metcalf Ave. for an 8,271-square-foot lot area variance and 48-foot frontage variance for applicant Patrick Feeley to convert “a pre-existing non-conforming bar” to a three-unit multifamily home.
Essentially, said Planning Director Brent Wiegand, this is a residential area where the bar did not conform with its surroundings but was grandfathered in as a non-conforming use. The property was first built in 1885, according to North Providence tax database.
Wiegand said the applicant wants a higher density to allow three units, where there really isn’t enough space currently for two units. He said he’s not in favor of the three units, but thinks two are reasonable.
The Breeze reported in 2014 that the Town Council had voted to indefinitely suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses for the Ruffstone after a serious incident there in late July. At the time, council members said they weren’t happy to learn that the business was being run under the name Fahrenheit 516, without properly transferring licenses.
Sean Feeley told the council at the time that he was still the owner of the property, which conflicted with what police were told on the beer pong and poker night that devolved into a street brawl, including several injuries.
The Ruffstone had a lengthy history of problems with people in the neighborhood. The Town Council imposed several stipulations on the bar in 2011 after repeated complaints about loud music and noisy customers, including that all tables and chairs be kept inside.
