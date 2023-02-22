Ruffstone Tavern

The old Ruffstone Tavern property is set to be converted into residential units.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The former Ruffstone Tavern at 17 Metcalf Ave., a building with roots going back almost to the founding of the town, is set to be converted into residential units.

The Ruffstone was said to be the second-oldest operating tavern in Rhode Island when it closed nine years ago. It was featured in 2008 on TV’s “Ghost Hunters,” where investigators found no physical evidence for claims of it being haunted by a man in a top hat and a woman wearing musky perfume. Despite those findings, it has remained a favorite site for paranormal activity enthusiasts.

