A new hydropower facility is nearing completion at the Albion Dam.

LINCOLN/CUMBERLAND – The first of two hydroelectric plants along the Blackstone River should be completed next month, says Town Planner Glenn Modica, and a second project is about to get started.

Modica said he expects the hydro plant on the Albion Dam to be up and running by the end of May, and for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place to mark the occasion.

It would be awesome if the construction company could come get the 20 plus foot yellow retention boom they lost out of the river between the Ashton and Albion dams. It's an eyesore and it's a hazard for wildlife. Been there for months now. The construction company is aware, yet still no action.

Ashton will not be an Archimedes type hydro. The design calls for vertical turbines.

