LINCOLN/CUMBERLAND – The first of two hydroelectric plants along the Blackstone River should be completed next month, says Town Planner Glenn Modica, and a second project is about to get started.
Modica said he expects the hydro plant on the Albion Dam to be up and running by the end of May, and for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to take place to mark the occasion.
Representatives from the New England Hydropower Company are installing modern, small-scale hydroelectric systems at the Albion dam in Cumberland and the Ashton dam in Lincoln as part of a heavily regulated and permitted two-part project. This is the first such small-scale hydropower plant in the state, according to company representatives.
With the Archimedes screw type of design at Albion, a canal receives water through a trash rack regulated by a sluice gate. As water pushes the blades, it causes them to spin between 30 and 40 revolutions per minute, and an attached generator stores the energy and then disperses it.
Both dams are owned by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
On April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., New England Hydropower will hold a joint agency public meeting at the Friends of the Blackstone Environmental Center, 100 New River Road in Lincoln to discuss the Ashton Dam Hydroelectric Project.
The purpose of the meeting is to describe the developmental history of the project, explain the changes in physical configuration and technology that have occurred since introducing the project in 2017, demonstrate how the project is consistent with all relevant state and local comprehensive plans, and review data on public benefits and environmental impacts of the project.
A site visit is scheduled for 3 p.m. that day. Topics covered will include aquatic habitats, water quality and flood control, lower river flows, fish passage, and historic and cultural assessments.
(2) comments
It would be awesome if the construction company could come get the 20 plus foot yellow retention boom they lost out of the river between the Ashton and Albion dams. It's an eyesore and it's a hazard for wildlife. Been there for months now. The construction company is aware, yet still no action.
Ashton will not be an Archimedes type hydro. The design calls for vertical turbines.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.