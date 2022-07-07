CUMBERLAND – You won’t find Tom and Kathy Kenwood retiring to Florida anytime soon.
Cumberland is home for these two local fixtures in town athletics, and the Tucker Field track, surrounded by hundreds of children learning the ropes for the first time, is where they feel most at home.
The Kenwoods, with a small team of town and school staff members volunteering alongside them, wrapped up yet another free spring track and field program last Wednesday, June 29, overseeing the biggest number of Cumberland children, at 325, to ever participate.
The shortest jump in the long jump sandpit measures at inches instead of feet, and the slowest run time clocks in at such a pace as to almost allow a quick run to the ice cream truck, but none of that matters. There are ribbons aplenty, from first place to participant, and beaming with pride from both children and their parents.
The Kenwoods have now been running this free track and field program for somewhere in the ballpark of 45 years, yet another testament to their commitment on local causes, including local coaching and serving as race director of the Arnold Mills Fourth of July Road Race.
The Kenwoods, Tom at age 72 and Kathy turning 71 in September, say the Wednesday evening program held in May and June isn’t something they plan on giving up anytime soon, particularly now that two of their five grandchildren are part of it.
Tom “TK” Kenwood, a Pawtucket native, said he loves seeing the parents he once coached as kids now helping out the program for their own children.
“It’s kind of a tradition,” he said.
Parent Tia Vaillant, whose daughter Emily participates, said she herself competed in the program back from 2003 to 2005. She said she loves that her Community Elementary School gym teacher, a woman she still refers to as “Mrs. Kenwood,” is still running the program for this next generation.
Vaillant laughed as she recalled her “specialty” being the long jump and 100-meter race, but not being so great in the 400 meters.
“It looked a little different,” she said. “The competitions were a little more intense.”
The Kenwoods, of Cumberland Hill, say they love living in this town because they now know just about everyone. Tom estimates that his wife probably knows some 10,000 children, and many of them come back to visit them at the road race each year.
Mike Crawley, director of the Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department, says he gets a lot of satisfaction helping out with the free program each year.
“I didn’t think I’d last 15 years,” he told The Breeze. He said they’ve probably handed out some 3,000 ribbons this year as children have crossed the finish line or completed another event. The ribbons cost a little money, he said, but are totally worth it.
“There aren’t too many programs for little kids, especially free ones,” Crawley said, explaining why he thinks the program has become even more popular during and after a pandemic. Many of the programs that are out there are for older children, he said, and are more competitive. This one is all about the fun for children ages 3-12 and their siblings.
Back in those early days, the Kenwoods hustled to find sponsors for the program, said Crawley.
Kenwood, a health and physical education teacher at Cumberland High School up until 11 years ago, retired as full-time cross country and track and field coach after 43 years back in 2017, but has continued on volunteering with the program. Cumberland High School students also join in in running events, volunteering for their service-learning hours.
So how long will the Kenwoods keep doing it? “A few more years,” said Kenwood, smiling.
Look for more track and field photos in next week’s edition.
