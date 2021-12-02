CUMBERLAND – ONE Neighborhood Builders has begun preparing its master plan to re-imagine the old St. Patrick Church on Broad Street as an affordable townhouse apartment complex. The private nonprofit affordable housing developer currently has site control of St. Patrick’s and is working with Newport Collaborative Architects and the town of Cumberland as they prepare plans for adaptive reuse of the property.
Jennifer Hawkins, president and executive director of One Neighborhood Builders, said now that they have site control, they are working on their due diligence, doing site planning and schematic designs to see what can actually fit on the property.
She said they are not exactly sure how many apartments will be able to fit at the location, but their intention is to have somewhere between 35 and 42 units, spread across the main church building, rectory, and new construction on other parts of the property.
Planning Director Jonathan Stevens said the plan may include 20 townhouse apartments within the church, six townhouse apartments in the rectory, then the additional housing built on the remaining property.
“It’s very likely they could all be low-income housing,” Hawkins said. “Our emphasis would be on the lower income range.”
Stevens said Cumberland is currently standing around 6 percent of the state’s goal of 10 percent for low-income and moderate-income housing. With the proposed units, he hopes the number will go to 6.5 percent, which he said would be a huge boost for the town.
Stevens said the location of the church lends itself to being a great opportunity to revitalize the area. If the affordable housing is able to be completed and filled, new residents coming to Cumberland mean new consumers for local businesses and a better economy. Hawkins said that she agrees and sees the location as a great opportunity for the area to be rejuvenated with new residents.
“The location makes so much sense because it is served by public transit, it’s in a good walking distance to places like the Town Hall, and it’s right by the entrance to the bike path,” Hawkins said. “We feel like it is a great location to reactivate the site.”
Hawkins said that assuming they are able to work out plans for St. Patrick’s, the next step for ONE Neighborhood Builders is to submit funding applications to the state and Rhode Island Housing to acquire capital for construction.
Without knowing the outcome of the funding and having to wait for the process to play out, they do not have a completion date in mind.
“We’re anticipating good things,” Hawkins said. “Working with the town has been great, they are incredibly encouraging and collaborative.”
