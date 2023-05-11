CRANSTON – Jessica Salisbury says that no matter what kind of day her father was having, he always made sure to leave the conversation with a laugh.
“I think anyone who knows him would say that he was always the first one to give a sarcastic comment,” she said.
Edward Salisbury, a member of The Island North Smithfield Fly Fishing Club on 1600 Victory Highway until becoming owner and operator a few years ago, died on April 26 at age 59.
“He loved it,” said his daughter of his years at the club.
North Smithfield was where her father lived for a period of time before he met Jessica’s mother in high school, taking up residence in North Providence and then Connecticut. He worked at Polytop Corp. in Slatersville.
Two days after Edward died, his daughter said she received a sign telling her that everything was going to be OK.
On the day of visitation services, Salisbury told The Breeze she was out walking her dog at home in Cranston when she spotted a four-leaf clover.
“Four-leaf clovers are one in 10,000 and my dad was certainly one of those rare one-of-a-kind guys,” said Salisbury. Four-leaf clovers, according to legend, are also said to be symbols of faith, love, hope and good fortune.
“With this sign, I know it was my dad’s way of still holding my hand through the hard days,” said Salisbury. “They say signs are everywhere if you’re willing to believe they exist.”
Salisbury mentioned the clover in her eulogy, which she read at her father’s funeral. She said she hopes her story, as insignificant as it might seem, can give someone else a sense of hope, especially for someone who may need a sign.
During her eulogy, she told the crowd she often finds quick-wit remarks coming out of herself, and knew her dad would be proud of her becoming a mini version of himself. She recalled how she didn’t follow in his softball steps, forcing him to come to her dance recitals instead. She said he was a complicated man, “just ask Jillian, or his ex-wives and doctors,” she said.
A post from The Island after Salisbury died described him as a legend who will be deeply missed by so many but whose memory will live on through crazy stories and endless laughs.
“After his 10 years of sobriety, he can finally have a beer on us again,” it stated.
