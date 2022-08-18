SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will team up with the town of Smithfield to add one mile of riverside bike path in Esmond, to eventually connect with other towns and the Blackstone River Bikeway.

Town Planner Michael Phillips said at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that the Watershed Council and the town conducted a feasibility study about 20 years ago to look at bikeway plans to connect to Providence. He said bikeway development began about 20 years ago, with planners intending to eventually connect to Smithfield.

