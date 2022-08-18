SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will team up with the town of Smithfield to add one mile of riverside bike path in Esmond, to eventually connect with other towns and the Blackstone River Bikeway.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that the Watershed Council and the town conducted a feasibility study about 20 years ago to look at bikeway plans to connect to Providence. He said bikeway development began about 20 years ago, with planners intending to eventually connect to Smithfield.
Phillips said Smithfield’s section will begin at the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
“It’s an ambitious plan, but each path like this starts with a single section and I think it’s important to take the first step,” he said.
Town Council President Suzy Alba noted that Smithfield has the largest area of land in the Woonasquatucket Watershed.
WRWC Engineer Mark Carrera said the group received Green Economy Bond money to expand the bike path, and after completing seven miles of bike path in Providence, they are now setting sights on Smithfield.
He said one mile of bike path can be a catalyst for the local economy, and can help transform an underutilized village center into an asset for the town. He explained that a watershed is similar to a bowl, and the place where water falls and the lowest part of the bowl is the river.
“Water via rainfall in a Smithfield event makes its way into Providence via the Woonasquatucket River. The bike path is in Providence and Johnston. We’re starting to make our way up the watershed and into Smithfield,” he said.
Lisa Aurecchia of the WRWC said the nonprofit finds it fitting to begin at the water treatment plant and sees it as an educational opportunity to discuss where water comes from and water quality awareness.
She said the WRWC hopes to eventually connect it to Burrillville and the existing Blackstone River Bikeway.
“I think one of the things COVID has shown is that even a mile stretch can have such an impact on an area,” Aurecchia said.
From the water treatment center, the bike path would run behind the Esmond Mill, which new owners hope to develop into a mixed-use development. Aurecchia said the mill developers seem excited about the project.
“Bike paths connect these assets,” she said.
Aurecchia said that the WRWC founder Fred Lippitt is the grandson of former Esmond Mill owner Henry Lippitt. She said Fred Lippitt was a catalyst for cleaning up the river, as well as economic development and social change.
The bike path will run behind the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, which is being renovated to reopen to the public after its closure in 2017. The bike path will eventually connect with the East Bay Bikeway, she said.
