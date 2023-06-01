Monday of this week was Memorial Day. In 1971, Congress designated the last Monday in May as the official date for paying the respects of the nation to members of the U.S. armed forces who gave their lives in the service of the country.
Established in 1868 to honor the Civil War dead, the ceremonies were first known as Decoration Day. Before 1971, commemorative events took place every May 30 all over the country.
Even earlier in the 1860s, individual dedicatory activities had been staged independently at different times in various states and communities. That included those in the South, where decorating the graves of the fallen was a custom before the Civil War even ended.
It is believed that the month of May was originally chosen for the universal observance because spring flowers were in bloom by then. Placing flowers on the graves of war casualties was a widely practiced public ritual to recognize the ultimate sacrifice of those killed in action.
In my family, Memorial Day has always been special. My maternal great-great-grandfather, Joseph Arnold Phillips, died in the Civil War. My mother and her parents and all their family were keenly aware of the sense of loss and deprivation that his death caused. Today, 159 years later, it can still arouse sad feelings at family gatherings.
Copies of a daguerreotype image of Joseph have been in the keeping of our relatives since he first enlisted in Company I of the Second Rhode Island Regiment of the Union Army on Aug. 1, 1861. The war had begun less than four months earlier on April 12. The Second Rhode Island was an all-volunteer unit.
Joseph was 34 years old, a rugged and well-built man who recorded his occupation as farmer when he enlisted, though the census identified him as a mechanic. He was married to the former Lucinda Hopkins. They had two daughters, Mary and Eunice. When their father joined the army, the young family was living at 94 Farnum Pike in Georgiaville. Mary was about 13 and Eunice, who was to be my great-grandmother, was about 9.
There is a wedding photo of Joseph and Lucinda that shows he had lost part of a finger, probably in a farming or mechanical accident. Apparently, it didn’t affect his fitness to serve in the military, though.
A different image, the daguerreotype, is of Joseph in his uniform. Rather than the well-known forage cap that is popularly thought of as the official Union headgear, he is wearing a distinctive top hat with a turned-up brim. It was called the Hardee hat, named for William J. Hardee, the officer who conceived it, and, beginning in 1858, it was the regulation dress hat for the Union Army. Interestingly, some southern units also wore it.
That picture of Joseph is in a polished oval wooden frame that itself probably dates to the Civil War era. The image had been in the possession of my great-aunt Jennie Parker Black, Eunice Phillips Parker’s daughter. Later in her life, she gave it to my father, an inveterate Civil War buff.
Since then, I have looked at Joseph Phillips’ picture countless times, especially at this point in the year. How fascinating it might have been to be able to talk with him for a few hours, especially since he left no letters or documents. Neither were any anecdotes or accounts passed down.
The Second Rhode Island fired the opening volley at the first Battle of Bull Run, and throughout the war figured in an impressive number of other major engagements, including Gettysburg, Fredericksburg, and the Wilderness.
Joseph Phillips survived the Second Rhode Island’s campaigns of 1862 and 1863. Enlistments were generally for three years, and by June of 1864, he likely would have been mustered out of the service, having reached the end of his commitment. However, it wasn’t to be.
There is a family legend about Joseph’s fate that has been told and retold for decades. It seems that Lucinda had been worrying about her husband. The newspapers of the day carried regular reports on the war, and she probably knew about some of the battles in which the Second Rhode Island had been engaged. So, no doubt, she was aware of the dangers that perpetually threatened her husband and the regiment’s troops.
One morning, on awakening, she went to the kitchen and happened to look at the place behind the wood stove where Joseph had always kept his shoes. It was common in those days before central heat for people to leave their shoes near the stove to keep them warm overnight. When she glanced at the spot, she gasped and clutched her throat. There, in the exact location where her husband had always put his footwear, were several drops of what she took to be blood.
“Joseph has been killed,” she reportedly gasped and began to cry.
Days later, unable to shake her concerns, she was extremely troubled to see a fellow member of the Second Rhode Island coming up the walkway. It was a comrade of Joseph’s named Mowry. Lucy was sure that he had come there to tell her of her husband’s death. She immediately began to cry.
Mowry told her the facts. On May 18, 1864, Joseph was involved in a maneuver as the regiment was moving its position following the incredibly fierce clash with the confederates known as The Bloody Angle, a battle where musket and rifle fire alone was so intense it felled large trees and killed many men.
A devastating artillery round from the southern forces came over the line of the regiment as it pulled from its position. It killed Joseph instantly.
Later research by family members determined that Joseph was one of the regiment’s provosts, an early version of the military police, who screened the battlefield for stragglers and the like after an action. It’s not clear if he was doing that job when he was hit.
The impact of the Civil War was deeply etched into the consciousness of the country. It was a focal point and a defining frame of reference for the effect it had on society and the individuals who it touched, and that, in effect, in one way or another, was everybody. It still cuts deep.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
