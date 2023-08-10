Laura Handwerger coaches girls’ basketball and softball in Smithfield youth sports programs. Professionally, she is a lawyer who specializes in estate planning, elder care law, and probate issues.
Thus her life involves coaching people at both ends of the age spectrum. In her free time, she helps shape the sports interests of young athletes, and, in her career, she provides legal and planning services to the mature, aging segment of the population.
She is in partnership with Katherine Scott of the law firm Scott and Handwerger LLC, based in the Riverside section of East Providence.
“I went to law school because I knew I wanted to specialize in elder law,” Handwerger, 44, says. The athletic coaching comes from a different source of motivation.
She and her husband, Eric, grew up in Stowe, Vermont, but they came to Greenville 13 years ago. When her daughters, Ella, 14, and Lily, 11, were reaching the age for playing recreational sports, she decided she would volunteer to help. She has been coaching softball in town for seven years and basketball for six.
She coaches her daughters, and she says they call her “Coach Laura” when they are playing, as do all her other charges.
Handwerger played softball and basketball in high school, and her father, Dave Matthews, was a sports reporter and columnist for the Stowe Reporter. So, she had experience and knowledge to share and was motivated to do so by the opportunity to be a role model for her children and their teammates.
“It keeps me very busy,” she said, adding that being self-employed allows her to manage her schedule so she can do things with her children and be a coach. Self-discipline is a factor too, she adds, mentioning that she routinely goes to the gym before work, and she plans her schedules carefully.
Until last year, the boys’ and girls’ youth basketball programs in town, which serve children in grades 1-8, were separate. Now the programs have been merged into one organization, the Smithfield Youth Basketball Association.
Handwerger said she believes the merger provides the organization with more people power, and facilitates getting the word out to families with children across the age ranges who are interested in participating.
The youth leagues offer instructional programs for grades 1-8. They are divided by grades, with the winter season offering eight teams across two divisions, the younger players being from grades 3-5, and the older from grades 6-8.
“The summer games offer more of a fun atmosphere,” she says. There are no practices, and the contests are outdoors on the courts adjacent to Pleasant View Elementary School.
“It’s a chance for the kids to just have fun,” she notes, adding that the winter season is long, beginning in October and running until March. Those games are played at Gallagher Middle School and Old County Road School.
Asked if coaching girls offers a different perspective, she shares that she has never coached a boys’ team.
“I find the girls are just as hungry to win, just as dedicated,” she said.
“They can be little animals,” she continues with tongue in cheek.
“We stress passing the ball. Basketball is a team sport, and it tires the defenders. It’s good to distribute the ball,” she emphasizes, getting the point across that sharing opportunities to score is good strategy and good for teaching the role of character in sports.
When Handwerger was playing herself, the three-point shot was still finding its place in the high school game. Introduced at that level in 1987, it was not as common a part of the offense as it is today.
“When I played, there was no WNBA to look up to either,” she explains. (The Women’s National Basketball Association began in 1997.)
She adds that today, “kids are aware that people don’t view men and women in sports as equal when it comes to status and rewards.”
She adds, “I don’t think that girls who are committed to a sport have any less drive than boys.”
As many coaches might agree, she points out the attitude and motivation of players can be discerned by observing the interaction of the players in the dugout or on the bench.
“You can learn everything you need to know about a team by sitting in the dugout and seeing what the team dynamics are,” she says.
Asked what coaching youth sports means to her, she doesn’t hesitate.
“It lightens me because I do have a heavy job,” she said.
“I think we do a good job representing our sport and ourselves. I like to win because I’m competitive, but I always tell my players that I care more about them being good people, good sports in the end.
“If I’m not being a good role model, why am I there? As you get older, you need the lessons of life. You want to tell them, ‘you need to try.’ It’s making the effort that helps get you through life.”
