Alex Battista, a barista at a Dunkin’ shop on Route 44 in Greenville, has plans to one day be a professional comedian.
Until he gets there, he works at jobs that put him in regular contact with the public. His customers often become an impromptu audience, and he isn’t afraid to test his material on them, unsuspecting as they often are.
He tells his story with a disarming smile, alternating deadpan seriousness with moments of self-deprecating humor and candor, with some winks and nods thrown in. Sometimes it is hard to tell if one is hearing a straight line that is setting up a random joke. Then he delivers the punchline. He can be like a deceptive baseball pitcher, sneaking a laser sharp fastball past a batter.
Occasionally during our ranging interview, he jumps to his feet and pantomimes a scene with dance moves, waving his arms or weaving a pattern with his feet.
Battista has what he describes as an irrepressible passion for expressing his feelings with movement, explaining that as a child, whenever he watched a “Step Up” movie, he just couldn’t stop dancing. The successful films and television episodes feature storylines built around dance.
“As a kid I could never sit down when one of those movies was on,” he confides. “I had to get up and dance.”
Once he did, it seemed natural to make some jokes, too.
At 29, Battista has had a taste of the world of comedy entertainment, trying stand-up and open mic performances in Rhode Island, Maryland, and Ohio.
Life began for him in Lithuania. He and his biological brother, Benjamin, were adopted by Richard and Yolanda Battista of Johnston when he was 4 and Ben was 2. Alex says his birth name is Arvydas and it remains his middle name. He also has an older brother, Vincent, who was already part of the family before Alex and Ben joined it.
Alex notes that he can only say hello and thank you in Lithuanian.
His early education took him to St. Philip School in Greenville, and he went to high school at St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, where his father’s business is located.
After high school he went to the Community College of Rhode Island for a year or so. There he developed friendships among performing arts students, some of whom shared his interest in dancing and comedy. One friend encouraged him to join in a gala showcase of student talent. Apparently, he was bitten by the bug for live performance.
Battista recounts that after leaving CCRI, he moved to Maryland where he took a job in sales and marketing with a firm selling clean, renewable energy.
“It was an absolute adventure,” he declares, adding, “I have had a number of adventures going from door to door.”
He doesn’t say so directly, but he implies that the experience helped him develop the confidence necessary for attempting standup comedy.
His first actual go at it was back in Rhode Island at an open mic night and talent event in Foster. He ventured on stage in both a comedy set and a dance number.
“My dad came up to me after watching, and I asked him what he thought. Without hesitating he said, ‘I think you should stick to dancing.’ I think I get some of my comic instincts from him,” Alex says without skipping a beat.
He says that within 10 minutes, he was revising his material.
“I had an absolute blast,” he said. “I get a brain rush from doing a set, but I’m still a novice. I do know that you have to be honest with the audience. You don’t get reactions by not being authentic.”
Or by avoiding risks, he adds, saying that he once opened his bit by saying nothing for almost a minute, allowing the audience to become puzzled and unsure how to react before he broke the silence with a joke as if there had been no awkward pause.
“You’ve got to be slightly controversial if you’re going to be a comedian,” he said. “You’ve got to push. I’m still feeling my way.”
Battista practices with his regular patrons at Dunkin. Sometimes when a customer he knows approaches, he looks at them blankly and stares. Then he says, “Oh, it’s you again.” When they react with surprise, he might say, “isn’t that what your wife says when you wake up in the morning?” immediately followed by a big grin, followed by a laugh and, “what can I make for you today?”
In the past when he worked at a supermarket deli counter in town, he did similar material. He recounts how when someone he knew would approach and ask if they might have a sample of the sliced turkey or ham, he would glower and say, “of course not,” and immediately laugh and ask, “how thin can I slice it?”
Situational and physical humor rather than set-up jokes with punchlines is his forte at this point. “I’m a novice, but I feel like a pro at being silly. I like to pull in people out of the blue,” he says, adding, “I once had a family of four fight over a piece of meat I tossed in the air.”
Working at the supermarket was one of his first jobs, but he calls it one of his first comedy gigs.
Battista reflects on some open mic stints in Ohio.
“My jokes would flatline. I was bombing, I tried roasting the crowd. Nothing worked. I don’t think I was well-prepared,” he said. “I think I depended too much on improvisation. Today, I want to create an environment of consistency for myself.”
Much of his material is done with a kind of confidentiality that suggests he is letting people in on a shared secret.
“The kind of innocence you find in making kids laugh, you can find in adults if you try. You have to find the child-like response,” he observes, shifting his focus and adding, “I also look for trouble. It’s my middle name ... right after Arvydas.”
Asked about what he thinks the future might hold, Battista mentions vague ideas of making mock instructional YouTube videos or publishing a book of words of the day, an elaborate put-on with fake definitions. He says he concocted a prototype during a warehouse job he held. It was, he claims, popular throughout the company.
“I love laughter,” he concludes.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.