Feeding people defines Sharon Thompson’s passion. Her mantra? “Food is love.”
She wants to make people feel good, and food is the medium through which she accomplishes that.
Since April, when they opened Val’s English Tea and Pie Shop on Putnam Pike in Greenville, she and her husband Jonathan have been demonstrating their affection for the English tradition of providing tea and its tasty accompaniments to the public, filling more and more orders, even as others their age are winding down their careers.
Entering the establishment is like discovering that a little bit of England has been transplanted to Smithfield. One wall is filled with shelves full of mugs, teapots and cups in shapes, colors, and patterns that match.
“My husband is the ultimate collector of anything English,” she says.
The décor and visual warmth of the site includes a life-sized cutout of Prince William, images of the Union Jack and the late Queen Elizabeth, framed English bank notes, a suit of armor, and three-tiered serving trays. The aroma of freshly made baked goods fills the air.
“It makes me happy to make other people happy,” she says.
“I’ve done it in my work and in my life. I’ve done it in my family, then with my husband and my children, I’ve done it in my church, and in my jobs.”
The candid shopkeeper was born in the Fulham section of London, England. She was raised by a single mother, Valerie Lynch, who was the oldest of seven children. Sharon sometimes felt like she was the youngest sibling, she says, as she recalls the warm family atmosphere.
“Fulham is in Southwest London. It was an impoverished area when I grew up. We literally re-used the tea bags. We hung them on the line and let them dry out to use again,” she recounts with humor, not rancor.
Citing “Call the Midwife,” the popular British television show that runs on PBS in the United States, Sharon says, “that’s exactly how I grew up.”
Her youthful experiences instilled a desire to pamper others. “I like to make treats to spoil people,” she comments with a grin.
Sharon met her husband on a blind date arranged through a friend. He is American, but he spent the first 18 years of his life in Europe. He had been in Switzerland visiting his family, and he was returning by way of England.
“I went on the date, and I told my mother, ‘I have met the man I am going to marry,’ and I did,” she mentions. At the age of 25 she came to the United States to live, but she made trips back to England.
She and Jon went into the interior design and drapery fabrication business together.
“It was a good career,” she says, but she adds, “it was taxing on the body.” To illustrate her point she relates the experience of climbing thirteen floors in a New York City apartment building carrying a canopy.
The catalyst for opening the tea shop was the sudden unexpected death of her mother in 2019. Sharon says the shock of her mom’s passing was an awakening.
“It made me aware that there’s more to life,” she acknowledges, adding “my mother was the hardest working person I’ve ever known.”
She explains that one of the pleasures they shared was going out for tea. Her mother loved to go to places like the shop Sharon and Jon have created.
“I did this in my mom’s memory. She would have loved this,” Sharon observes, spreading her arms to take in the shop that they named Val’s in her honor.
“When we would go to a tea shop, she would be happy. My mom loved to drink tea. She called it a couple of hours of joy.”
Sharon goes on to explain that in England tea was a mainstay of a working person’s life.
“The kettle is always on. It’s the first thing I drink when I sit down. It settles one. I want tannic acid. I want tea, but you have to sit down and center yourself. You’d never give someone a tea to go. You have to sit down and relate to one another.”
It is that premise that forms the concept of the shop, she explains, noting that she and Jon talk to everyone who comes in to absorb the atmosphere of their place.
“I don’t feel it’s work. I’m not a trained cook. I call myself a church cook,” she emphasizes. To her it’s a joy.
“I’m a very ordinary person who led an ordinary life. I just love to bake,” she enthuses, confessing that when she is turning out 100 to 150 scones a day or making her proprietary apricot and sausage pies she talks to them. She also plays Frank Sinatra albums full blast.
“Sinatra was a favorite of my mother’s,” she says.
Sharon admits that they didn’t know what to expect when they opened their doors.
“We wondered if anyone would come,” she says. Well, come they have.
“Wonderful people come here,” she waxes delighted, telling of a 99-year-old woman who was enthusiastic about her visit as well as multi-generational parties of women and men anxious to sample the authentic menu and the teas.
Customers have included families, Girl Scout troops, and parents with their children who have been excused from school in order to learn about the cultural practices reflected in the tea customs. There have also been numerous patrons from England, some from Germany, snowbirds from Florida who have become used to the tea shops there and want to indulge while they are home.
“People love to share their stories with me,” Sharon observes.
These enthusiasts and all others should note that the Thompsons have a rather unusual business plan. They foresee having the shop for only a total of three years.
Retired from one career, they opened the business with the idea they would set a time limit to fulfill Sharon’s dream. They are enjoying it very much, but they have a son and a daughter in their mid-twenties, and their daughter has a child. Both live in Smithfield at this point.
“I want to be integral to my grandchildren’s lives. I want to be there,” says Sharon.
Laurence J. Sasso, Jr.
(Contact me at smithpublarry@gmail.com)
Bottom Lines: Okay, the grammar nerd genie has escaped from his bottle. I confess. I can’t stand it any longer. From my earliest days at William Winsor Elementary all the way to graduate school I was taught that one should never use the following construction or anything like it. To wit, never ever write or speak a phrase such as, The governor, he blah, blah, blah. Never say The vice president, she etc. etc. etc. The noun is entirely sufficient. The personal pronoun he or she is entirely unnecessary. For decades it seemed like everybody got it. Now, dozens of TV anchors, government spokespeople, weathermen and women and various other public speakers are creating an epidemic of pleonasms. Please make it stop!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.