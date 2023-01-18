Affordable in Central Falls

Renderings from two angles of the new affordable units planned for the former Dunkin’ property next to Central Falls City Hall. Another 17 affordable apartments are planned to be built by ONE Neighborhood Builders in the former police station across the street.

CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls.

On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning Board granted preliminary plan approval to 47 affordable apartments as part of the Broad Street Homes project near Central Falls City Hall, 30 of those to be located at the former Dunkin’ at 542 Broad St. next to City Hall, and another 17 across the street at the former police building at 499-511 Broad St., a structure designed by noted firm William R. Walker & Son. Walker was also responsible for designing numerous other prominent buildings in Pawtucket, Central Falls and elsewhere in Rhode Island.

