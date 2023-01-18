Renderings from two angles of the new affordable units planned for the former Dunkin’ property next to Central Falls City Hall. Another 17 affordable apartments are planned to be built by ONE Neighborhood Builders in the former police station across the street.
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls.
On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning Board granted preliminary plan approval to 47 affordable apartments as part of the Broad Street Homes project near Central Falls City Hall, 30 of those to be located at the former Dunkin’ at 542 Broad St. next to City Hall, and another 17 across the street at the former police building at 499-511 Broad St., a structure designed by noted firm William R. Walker & Son. Walker was also responsible for designing numerous other prominent buildings in Pawtucket, Central Falls and elsewhere in Rhode Island.
ONE Neighborhood Builders has been working with Central Falls from the beginning on this project, said Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins, and the city has been very helpful during the process. She said both this and the Cumberland project are great examples of communities coming to them and asking what they can do to create more affordable housing.
“It’s really worked out for us,” she said.
These units will be 100 percent affordable, she said, or less than 60 percent of the median income in the area.
As part of the approval, the city of Central Falls is also giving up a small municipal parking lot used by those visiting City Hall, to be able to expand the footprint of the building. Hawkins said the city is in discussions about possible development of a new municipal parking lot nearby.
Hawkins told The Breeze that it was very important to city residents during a meeting last fall that this project move forward with the maximum number of units possible.
She said ONE Neighborhood Builders is looking to expand its footprint in the area, but these are the only two projects in the works at this point, for a total of 91 affordable units.
