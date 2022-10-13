WOONSOCKET – Five incumbents are seeking to fend off one newcomer in the Woonsocket School Committee race next month.
Michelle Sztabor, seeking to unseat one of five current members, is a mother of grown students, longtime resident, and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate.
Sztabor, 61, says that her main focus during her campaign is to be “a fresh set of eyes” as she is the only challenger against five incumbents.
“With my life experience, I want to give back to my community,” she said. Though she has experience with homeschooling and understands curriculum, she said it may take her some time to get her feet wet on the job.
“I’m very excited because right now we have a lot of money for new schools, and I’d love to be a part of that process,” she said.
Sztabor added that although she is the newcomer, she doesn’t feel like she is doing this campaign all on her own as the other candidates have been “gracious and helpful” during her campaign.
She says she lost her job as a medical technologist with Miriam Hospital because she refused to comply with the hospital’s vaccine mandate.
Sztabor says people are generally frustrated that curriculum in schools isn’t doing enough to teach children properly in reading, writing, and math, but says she wants to learn more before proposing changes.
Lynn Kapiskas, who has served as served as chairperson of Woonsocket Special Education Local Advisory Committee for 16 years, as well as a member of Rhode Island Special Education Advisory Committee for nine years, is running alongside fellow incumbents Paul Bourget, who has served on the committee for many years and was elected chairperson back in 2019, Donald Burke, vice chairperson and a high school teacher for 45 years, Alan Leclaire, former Zoning Board chairperson in Woonsocket, and Amie Costa, who is seeking her second term.
Kapiskas, 59, said she thought very long and hard about returning to the school board. When she decided to proceed, she also decided she wouldn’t actively campaign as she did in her previous two races. Kapiskas is highlighting her experience.
“People have a good idea of what I have to offer as a member of the Woonsocket School Committee, and they will either want to vote for me or not,” she said. There were many reasons why Kapiskas said she wanted to return, knowing that she was “not done yet.” Kapiskas said the city is in the middle of a capital plan which contemplates the construction of at least one new elementary school in the district and, as both an attorney and a school board member who has participated in that process since its inception, she would like to see it through to the end.
“I also want to make sure that the needs of our special needs children are considered and addressed as we proceed with the plans for the design of this new school as well as any other capital improvements that we may make to our existing schools,” she said.
Kapiskas said she knows mental health and safety are important topics, and they will continue to work with Project Aware and the Institute for Non-Violence.
Bourget, 74, has a similar stance when it comes to active campaigning after serving on the committee for seven years. He said he would hope people would already know his values and what he has done for the community.
“If they like me, then they should vote for me,” said Bourget, adding that if re-elected, he wants to continue to work “feverishly” for the children of the city, for the teachers, and for the parents and residents as he hopes to provide the best education that residents can afford. Bourget added that through the pandemic, the committee was able to provide personal protective equipment and bring in more programs with outside professionals and social workers. Like Kapiskas, he noted the November bond issue, saying he’s also worked to help enhance special education programs and English secondary language programs.
“I work strongly for Woonsocket and I’m always on the phone with the commissioner to make sure that Woonsocket gets the attention, funding, materials, and people it deserves,” he said.
Burke, 69, says that as he has served on the committee for the past seven years, like Bourget, he would hope the citizens would recognize what he has done and recognize all the good he has contributed to the city as a school board member. He says that his reason for running for re-election is “simple.”
“It is the same reason that brought me to apply for the appointed school committee seven years ago and the same reason to run for election four years ago when the law was changed back to an elected body,” he said. “I want to serve the needs of the students and the city to ensure the best education system possible.”
The vice chairperson for several years, he said he hopes to continue in whatever leadership role he is needed in after serving as chairperson of the health and wellness subcommittee and the technology subcommittee and a member of the policy subcommittee.
“Over my seven years on the committee, I have brought a voice of care, a voice of reason, and my voice of educational experience to every meeting I attend, every encounter I have, and every decision I make,” he said.
“I believe I have done a good job for the city of Woonsocket as a member of the Woonsocket School Committee,” he added.
Burke also said that when it came to the pandemic, the current school board did everything in their power to keep students and staff safe, providing the necessary tools to keep students engaged at home.
Costa, 37, says that she is running on a record that includes reforming the school bullying policy.
“That is really, really big to me, that is one of the biggest things, anti-bullying, and that’s what I continue to strive for as well as education excellence,” said Costa.
Costa is also focused on school upgrades, as well as a focus on “pushing forward with positive changes” for local children as she’s been doing for years.
For the past 15 years, she has been living in Woonsocket and was once a lifeguard at Social Ocean for eight summers. Costa recalled that in 2008, World War II Veterans Memorial Park was in danger of closing.
“There was one lifeguard to keep that park open for our kids, and that was me,” she said.
Costa added that when it comes to the current school board, she hopes to continue to make positive changes for the children of the Woonsocket community, as youth are the future.
“I think together the five of us (incumbents who) are on right now make a great team and I hope to continue that we stay that way,” she said.
Leclaire, 55, a detective and former head of the Zoning Board, said he would like to keep pushing schools forward so they can recover fully from COVID if. In addition to seeing scores go up, he said he hopes recovery efforts can keep being directed toward mental health, and he would like to see new schools built.
“The school system is doing wonderful, but like anything else, nothing is 100 percent and you always need to improve more and more and more,” he said.
