WOONSOCKET – Police have confirmed that one of two bodies found in the home of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard at 2 Marian Lane in Woonsocket on Monday was in fact Menard.
Lt. Matthew Richardson said Monday that the bodies of an elderly woman and elderly man were found “in an advanced state of decomposition” within the home, but declined to comment on where in the home they were found.
The Office of the State Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified one of two “severely decomposed” bodies found in Menard’s home as Menard. The identity of a second person had not been finalized, and the cause of death for both individuals was still pending as of press time.
The home, according to Woonsocket’s property tax database, was owned by Menard. There appeared to be at least one vehicle in the driveway Monday.
Daniel Grabowski is also listed as a resident of the home.
Richardson said there were no signs of foul play, but the deaths are under investigation.
Menard, also a former School Committee and City Council member, became mayor in 1995 and served 14 years as top city executive before she left office in 2009. She was the city's first woman mayor, and also the city's longest-serving mayor.
Menard had taken some steps back from city politics in recent years, but was known to call in to local radio stations on occasion to endorse a candidate for local office.
Her only daughter Carrie, with whom she had a close relationship, was found dead in her home near Boston in 2009, leaving Menard devastated.
Carrie Pilavin had met her husband, James, at a fundraiser during Menard's first campaign for mayor.
