2 Marian Lane
The home at 2 Marian Lane where two bodies, one of which has been identified as former Mayor Susan Menard, were discovered on Monday.

WOONSOCKET – Police have confirmed that one of two  bodies found in the home of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard at 2 Marian Lane in Woonsocket on Monday was in fact Menard.

Lt. Matthew Richardson said Monday that the bodies of an elderly woman and elderly man were found “in an advanced state of decomposition” within the home, but declined to comment on where in the home they were found. 

