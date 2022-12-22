BURRILLVILLE – It all started out with $20 and a group of family members who wanted to help the community, says Burrillville resident Amanda Torres, of Operation Elves RI.
“Between friends, coworkers, family, everybody, we all just pulled together and started thinking of ways to fundraise,” said Torres.
Along with her husband’s cousin Lydia Woodville, they decided a couple of years ago to form a small group to raise money for the less fortunate in the community during the holidays.
“So it turned into like an annual yard sale every single year that I had at my house,” she said.
Torres said she started raising money to buy dinners, gifts, and other things for people by selling empanadas and Spanish food, because “who doesn’t love an empanada?”
“(We would) just literally take that money and have it go toward all of what we could do for anyone in need,” she said.
Torres said in the first year, she and her family raised money during her fundraiser to pass out gloves, hats, and other necessities throughout the state. She said they drove everywhere they could think of from Woonsocket to Providence, looking to distribute everything to anyone they could find.
Since then, they have transitioned to a $5 Burger King gift card and a bag of lunch, which they were able to give out to homeless individuals in Providence. She said the group was also able to help nine local families with groceries for this holiday season.
“We got more money from more, you know, bigger yard sales and people becoming regular, because they knew that, you know, it was for a good cause,” said Torres.
Torres said Operation Elves RI, which can be found on Facebook, also has a “Youngster of the Year” award dedicated to a child who may be sick or struggling with health issues. The group makes sure to buy gifts for that child, as well as for their family if they have siblings.
Torres says she looks forward to next holiday season, where the group can hopefully reach more individuals and the greater community of Rhode Island. She added that the best part is that her children have gotten involved with the group, and they have also been able to give students volunteer opportunities.
“It’s hitting a lot more people than we think,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.