PAWTUCKET – When in 1972 David Rosser organized Operation Zap, a massive one-day cleanup of the Blackstone River in Rhode Island, the conservation leader knew that was just the beginning of efforts to revitalize the river, says his family.
Rosser, who was born in Mississippi in 1899 and spent the last 15 years of his life in Pawtucket, served as the executive director of the Blackstone Watershed Authority and of the Blackstone River Watershed Association. Three of his grandchildren spoke with The Breeze last week, sharing the story of their grandfather, who was the organizing force behind Operation Zap.
“My grandfather did not do any of this work for notoriety,” Dawn Rosser, of Pennsylvania, told The Breeze. “He was a humble man and absolutely an inspiring leader with very skilled operational expertise.”
David, who organized Operation Zap during his retirement years, died three years later in 1975.
“His legacy lives on, despite his name being known or not,” Dawn said. “He did his greatest work of all in his final years.”
Next year the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is planning a 50th anniversary cleanup, called The Great 2022 Blackstone River Revival “Zap 50” event, in which they’re hoping to attract people from the communities surrounding the Blackstone River to clean the whole watershed, said Bob Billington, president of the Tourism Council.
Will Rosser, of Maryland, who is Dawn’s brother, said he and his siblings will absolutely be at the 50th anniversary cleanup next September. “Without a doubt,” he said.
David’s vision was for people to be able to boat, swim, and fish in the river, Will said. “The movement still continues,” he said, adding that his grandfather did it for the children.
“He did it for the people and the kids,” he said. “He wanted to get the kids involved in the awareness campaign and cleanup because he said the kids are the future and if they spend a whole day cleaning up someone else’s trash, he knew that they would never let anyone mess it up again. They would feel the pride and sense of ownership in the river for themselves.”
Will, who was 9 when his grandfather died, said he has vivid memories of him and Operation Zap. Over the years, he said, he and his siblings have learned so much more about their grandfather “because of the hundreds of official letters of correspondence between him and members of Congress, governors, mayors, government officials, the media and numerous businesses, and original photos.”
His grandfather’s story is well-documented, he said, including “the massive coordination and the grit and determination and charm to inspire and galvanize the movement to get 10,000 volunteers of citizens to clean up 10,000 tons of the neglected toxic and debris-infested Blackstone River.”
He said he asked his grandfather once what “Zap” meant, and he replied, “zero away pollution.”
After growing up in Mississippi, David enlisted in the Navy during World War I and served as a civil engineer; he lived many places between Mississippi and Rhode Island, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City, Dawn said.
He retired in the 1960s and became involved in environmental and conservation efforts, his grandchildren said, including being in charge of developing Fort Adams in Newport as a park. In 1969, he became involved with the Blackstone River Watershed Association and began documenting the state of the Blackstone River, which included taking hundreds of photographs.
In addition to raw sewage, things that people dumped into the Blackstone River included automobiles, stoves, tires, refrigerators, and more, Will noted. “It was a stench,” he said.
“Here was a guy who said ‘let’s do something about it,’” Andrew Rosser, of Pennsylvania, Will and Dawn’s brother, said of his grandfather.
According to the siblings, the newly formed Environmental Protection Agency had said it would fund a cleanup of the Blackstone River in 1972 but then backtracked. David didn’t let the lack of funding stop the plan and is quoted as saying they would “go ahead with them or without them,” they said.
“I don’t think he was alone in wanting to clean up the river,” Dawn said. “He’s the one who made it logistically possible. … He had support from local leaders.”
With the support of local politicians and media, David was able to rally 10,000 volunteers to help clean up 10,000 tons of debris in and along the Blackstone River on Sept. 9, 1972, starting at Old Slater Mill in Pawtucket.
In a time before the internet and cell phones, Will said his grandfather’s efforts to coordinate this event were Herculean. “(He) was a man about vision and action,” he said. “A big turning point was when he got the media’s attention.”
The Providence Journal Bulletin and the Providence Watershed Authority helped coordinate more than 20 towns and communities to clean up the Blackstone River that day, according to the Zap the Blackstone website. David also had help from Clarence Gaudette, who became a partner in the river cleanup and would become executive director of the BRWA in 1975 after David died.
Volunteers were of every age and occupation, Will said. In addition to the 10,000 volunteers, a lot of equipment was donated and used including cranes, bulldozers, dump trucks, flat bed trucks, tow trucks, trucks with winches and cables, brush cutters, weed mowers, canoes, flatbottom boats, communication equipment, backhoes, chainsaws, SCUBA divers, cherry pickers, 20,000 large trash bags, barrels, and much more, he said. They also used a barge that floated down the river to aid in the cleanup, he added.
Doctors were on site to provide first aid, and following the cleanup there was a spaghetti and meatball dinner for the volunteers, Will said.
“The Zap day was … only the beginning,” he said. “He was so proud that 10,000 people came together.”
To their grandfather Zap was more than just a one-time cleanup; it was also a way to raise awareness about the threat of pollution, Will said. He wanted to inspire people to take pride in their local communities and take back the river.
“I don’t feel he was satisfied. It was a success. It was just the beginning,” Dawn said.
“(He) said that Zap day (would) give the people a new respect for the Blackstone River and give the river the dignity it deserves and that it did not have before,” Will said. “He started a movement that still continues today.”
