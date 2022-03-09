PAWTUCKET – Since 2014, opioid overdoses and drug abuse have increased dramatically to epidemic levels across Rhode Island, say officials, with overdose related deaths increasing in Pawtucket from 16 in 2014 to 38 in 2020.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the city and state unfortunately saw that trend continue in 2021, with 17 people dying from accidental overdoses from January through July of last year, according to the latest data released by the state.
Rizzo said she expects data for the remainder of the year to be released soon.
There were seven fewer opioid deaths in 2019 compared to 2020, at 31, according to the Rhode Island Office of the Medical Examiner.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health Opioid Overdose Reporting System, emergency runs in Pawtucket during 2021 remained consistently high in all four quarters, with 35 in the first quarter, 54 in the second quarter, 48 in the third quarter, and 48 in the fourth quarter. The total of 185 emergency visits accounted for 12 percent of the 1,569 visits statewide in 2021.
“The opioid epidemic continues to be an ongoing health matter around the country,” said Rizzo. “As a city, we have worked to provide resources to those who suffer from drug use disorders.”
To address the public health crisis, Grebien, in partnership with the City Council, previously announced that the city would implement a Safe Stations program in all fire stations where a location within the building is dedicated for the purpose of addressing substance use disorders. The reserved, safe space contains harm reduction resources, connections to treatment and recovery programs, and harm reduction kits.
So far, said Rizzo on Monday, the Safe Stations have been successful in providing services to individuals with a total of 14 kits distributed in January and 11 people helped who were eligible for the program. For the month of February, eight kits were distributed and three people were eligible for assistance with the program.
The mayor said, during a late January announcement on the settlement of a lawsuit with opioid distributors, that the opioid crisis has impacted far too many mothers, fathers, sons and daughters in Pawtucket and across the state.
He noted that the needed funding secured by this settlement will go directly to residents impacted by this public health crisis, adding to what the city is doing with its Safe Station program.
Grebien thanked Gov. Dan McKee for his leadership and foresight in bringing all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns together to take action against opioid distributors to fight for what is best for Rhode Islanders.
The distributor settlement, as announced by state authorities, provides for more than $90 million, paid over 18 years, to Rhode Island and all 39 cities and towns in the state, to be used exclusively for opioid abatement.
By law, the Rhode Island Department of Health requires hospitals and health professionals to report all opioid overdoses or suspected overdoses within 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.