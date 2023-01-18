CENTRAL FALLS – A proposed ordinance before the City Council would require police details for any businesses open after the standard local 1 a.m. closing time for establishments that serve liquor.
Central Falls City Councilor Kevin Kazarian told The Breeze that the ordinance he proposed is specific to one-day event permissions given to restaurants and bars for such special occasions as New Year’s Eve or other holidays.
In hindsight, he said, officials could have done a better job notifying public safety services when such a permission is granted, so they weren’t caught unaware in thinking that an establishment was open longer than it was allowed. Public safety should know ahead of time for safety reasons, he said, especially as people are moving from one bar or club to another.
“It’s really about public safety,” he said. “We want to be a little more proactive.”
The council gave the ordinance a first reading on Jan. 9., and will consider it for a vote at its next meeting. Kazarian said his understanding from fellow council members is that the requirement for police details anytime permission is granted for liquor license holders to stay open past 1 a.m. will pass.
Kazarian said there’s been some debate over whether to allow such late hours, but to his knowledge there haven’t been any real problems associated with these special occasions. This change is in the public interest and simply protects everyone, he said.
