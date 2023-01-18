Kevin Kazarian

Kazarian

CENTRAL FALLS – A proposed ordinance before the City Council would require police details for any businesses open after the standard local 1 a.m. closing time for establishments that serve liquor.

Central Falls City Councilor Kevin Kazarian told The Breeze that the ordinance he proposed is specific to one-day event permissions given to restaurants and bars for such special occasions as New Year’s Eve or other holidays.

