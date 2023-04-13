LINCOLN – Groundwork Rhode Island is focusing on “tree equity” around Lincoln, with plans to plant some 100 trees at Lincoln High School and more throughout town.
Lincoln, Cumberland, Woonsocket and Central Falls are recipients of a three-year Landscape Scale Restoration Grant from the U.S. Forest Service, in which Groundwork RI will plant 2,000 trees throughout the four communities. In total, the project will cost just under $1 million.
Jacq Hall, special projects coordinator at Groundwork RI, told The Breeze that LHS is a perfect place to plant because it’s a community hub with a historically small tree canopy.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he is excited about the project. The high school was initially supposed to have more landscaping as part of recent renovations, but due to budget constraints, the landscaping aspect of the project was scrapped.
With the help of Groundwork RI and the Landscape Scale Restoration Grant, Gould said, “it’s not going to cost the taxpayers anything, but it’s going to make the campus look a lot better.”
Besides beautifying the community, Hall said trees “do so much,” such as catching storm water, capturing carbon, and protecting public health by alleviating effects of extreme heat events.
About 70 species of trees will be planted on the LHS campus, and will include big shade trees, ornamental trees and flowering trees.
“We’ll have as much diversity as we can while also choosing the right tree for the specific space,” said Hall.
Though planting won’t begin until fall, Hall, Executive Director Amelia Rose, and other members at Groundwork RI are planning now to ensure the success of the project.
“To get plans in place and species selected, and locations and utilities, there’s a million things to do. It’s about eight months of planning and only takes a week to get the trees in the ground,” Rose said.
Gardeners are community members who have gone through the Groundwork RI adult job training program, geared toward giving local residents who face employment barriers a chance to gain experience in landscaping and construction, and to grow personally and professionally.
In addition to planting trees in a community space, Groundwork RI is offering tree planting on private property.
Lincoln residents, especially those in areas with low tree equity scores, can get trees planted in their yard free of charge.
Groundwork RI meets with and consults with those interested in obtaining a tree. Staff then determine which species is best for their environment and guide the resident on how to care for their new tree.
Gould and the town are also looking to work with Groundwork RI on future projects, such as tree planting, landscaping and sidewalk construction along Front Street.
Gould said these improvements would make the area safer because it will clearly define the entrances and exits of the Lincoln Shopping Center parking lot. The town has already applied for a grant for this effort.
