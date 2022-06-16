LINCOLN – A Lincoln High School multi-class reunion for the classes of 1966 through 1974 will be held Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 10 p.m. at The Center, located at 150 Jenckes Hill Road.
Nancy McCaughey, Class of ’72, and Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, ’70, lifelong Lincolnites, are two of the reunion committee organizers of the event. Both say they’re huge fans of class reunions in general and the joy they bring at getting reacquainted, but this one will be extra special.
Planning a reunion is a lot like planning a wedding, they said, laughing, with more than 100 people have signed up to attend as of last week. They said they never quite understood why someone wouldn’t want to go to their high school reunion.
McCaughey said the Class of 1972 has been getting together every five years leading up to this its 50th anniversary year.
“I love seeing old friends,” she said.
The reunion committee features many lifelong Lincoln residents, said the pair, but the reunion itself will bring back people from all over.
Facebook has really made it easier to stay in touch with people and have a lot more to talk about at reunions, said McCaughey and Shallcross Smith, and they expect plenty of catching up to happen on July 23.
When Shallcross Smith visits LHS to speak to classes, she said she always advises them to always attend their high school reunion. There’s an extra layer of richness to life when staying connected to classmates and watching them grow through good times and sad times, she said.
“The camaraderie we’ve seen on the committee has been amazing,” she said.
Some 11 teachers have committed to attending the reunion, and committee members have also invited administration with a similar offer of complimentary tickets.
The Center is a beautiful spot to have the event, said Shallcross Smith, right in the middle of town and with plenty of room inside and outside.
A special event will be on Sunday, July 24, to tour the recently renovated LHS campus. It will start at 10:30 a.m. Participants will meet in the LHS parking lot at 135 Old River Road.
The cost to attend the July 23 reunion is $60 per person. For more information, email lhsmultiyearreunion@gmail.com or call/text Shallcross Smith at 401-727-8982. Find the group on Facebook as well.
Reunion committee members are: John Zangari, Patricia Webster, Kathryn Tobey, Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Bob Oster, Linda Butera Noble. Nancy McCaughey, Michele Kocon, Nancy Elderkin, Jack DeMello, Steve Baris, Valerie Breault, Rick Buckley, Melanie Aska and Deb Abraham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.