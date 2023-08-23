NORTH PROVIDENCE – Several local restaurants and businesses won licenses from the North Providence Town Council this month, amid an ever-evolving food scene of late.
The council at its August meeting approved a new BV limited liquor license for Koi Café and Bar at 1027 Charles St. Attorney John Bevilacqua and manager David Romano presented the plan for the restaurant space, which previously contained the Koi Palace and then Charles Cottage.
The establishment had a liquor license that expired, they said, and when they applied for one, the only one available was a beer and wine license. The building has been repaired and updated, they added, with police, fire and building inspector signing off, and they’re planning to open at the beginning of next month.
The council also approved a victualing license for food service. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, closing around 10 p.m.
Romano says he has eight years of experience in restaurant management, and was affiliated with the management of the previous establishment here.
Also approved was a class BV full liquor license for Osho Sushi & Bar at 1525 Smith St., purchased and being reopened by the EBN Business Group LLC, as well as a victualing license for the restaurant.
Attorney Mary Shekarchi said her clients plan to continue operating the business as it was, with some small changes to the menu.
Manager Bernard Jean Pierre said they’ll keep the name but have a more modern menu, with “creative, elegant small plates.” A good brunch menu is also popular, he said, and that will be added as well.
Hours for the restaurant will be Tuesday to Thursday, closing at 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday, closing at 1 a.m.
Councilor Mario Martone asked about entertainment, and Jean-Pierre said that at some point down the road, they might consider that as part of the atmosphere. He promised “big fancy cocktails and very elegant food.”
Martone also asked about his experience, and Jean Pierre said he most recently ran Southern Comfort.
Martone asked about any promoters they might use, and Jean Pierre said that if the market dictates it, he might go that route on slow nights when business is needed.
The reason he asked, said Martone, is that use of promoters means bringing in people who don’t care about the license, and the owner is often left “holding the bag” after they make their money.
Jean Pierre said he’s all in on this venture, saying he was at a crossroads trying to decide between a multi-family home investment or restaurant, and decided to go this route and jump through all the hoops needed. He added that he’s willing to do it because he believes in the vision.
Council President Dino Autiello said he’s been seeing a lot of work going on to clean up the restaurant space and get it up to code, and he congratulated Jean Pierre for doing so. He also offered a word of caution, saying the parking lot at the plaza can be quite tricky.
Jean Pierre said he expects to be ready to open before the end of September. Upstairs, he said, he envisions a relaxed lounge atmosphere.
“Good luck, you seem very passionate,” Councilor Ron Baccala told him.
The board approved an expansion of liquor license/outdoor dining premises for Kristine Teto and Brad Aubin of Tumblesalts Cafe, 1 Morgan Ave. off Mineral Spring Avenue, as well as an expansion of liquor license/outdoor dining premises for Teto and Aubin’s new event space, The Acorn Room, located next door at 2209 Mineral Spring Ave. Councilors congratulated the business owners on their continued great work building out their collection of restaurant spaces.
Representatives from the coming new Neon Marketplace gas station, 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., also asked for and received a victualing license to begin serving food.
The Town Council also approved a victualing license for Starbucks to open at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave. The store was expected to open by this week.
Neighbor Everett Lamountain told the council he’s looking to nip an issue in the bud, saying he’s been having problems with the recently opened Chipotle next door and late-night loud deliveries at 12:30 or 1 a.m. The tractor-trailer showing up “sounds like a freight train,” he said, and he’s trying to avoid the same situation with the new store.
Council member Stefano Famiglietti urged the company to check out town ordinances to make sure they’re doing everything by the book. A representative for Starbucks said the store has very limited deliveries, often during the evenings.
The council also approved a victualing license for JP Enterprises, doing business as Subway at 1455 Mineral Spring Ave., which transferred to a new owner.
