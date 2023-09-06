NORTH PROVIDENCE – Overtime in the North Providence Police Department for the fiscal year ending June 30 exceeded $515,000, or about 10 percent of more than $5 million in total salaries there.
Pay information provided by Payroll Manager Carmely Caraballo in response to a public information request from The North Providence Breeze shows many officers, particularly those in the lower tier on the starting salary scale, significantly boosting their annual income by taking overtime shifts.
More than half of the 66 members of the department, or 36, exceeded $5,000 in overtime pay, according to the data, 20 of them earned more than $10,000 in overtime, and six exceeded $20,000 in overtime pay.
Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said this week that overtime pay is definitely on the rise.
“We have had three retirements in the last month, we have two officers on military leave and one officer out on FMLA,” he said. “Shifts need to be filled, therefore, officers have the opportunity to work that shift in an overtime capacity.”
They currently have two officers in the academy, but they will not be graduating until December, he said. The goal for the January academy is to put four officers in.
Some of the pay total is for private detail pay, according to Mayor Charles Lombardi, which is run through the town payroll office. Officers generally do quite well in their overall pay based on the overtime they accept, he said, but not everyone is motivated to work those extra hours, or they have other obligations.
Here are the Police Department salaries, with gross pay first and overtime pay in parentheses, according to the data provided (The Breeze will be reporting on Fire Department overtime costs next week):
Andreozzi — $78,222 ($2,812)
Barrows — $76,819 ($10,989)
Beaudette — $65,961 ($17,097)
Bellone — $85,826 ($4,758)
Brady — $103,582 ($2,390)
Brown — $93,947 ($24,765)
Burlingame — $76,819 ($2,248)
Bursie — $84,287 ($6,771)
Colucci — $82,973 ($12,431)
Emerson – $92,010 ($5,994)
Estrella — $60,430 ($9,353)
Evans — $63,157 ($21,547)
Feeley — $78,222 ($26,101)
Ferreira — $84,287 ($7,369)
Florio — $65,868 ($20,528)
Furlong — $93,735 ($2,161)
Galligan — $78,873 ($29,682)
Grande — $74,666 ($9,930)
Guindon – $87,207 ($3,700)
Kitson — $70,109 ($7,008)
Kurpiewski — $78,222 ($19,655)
LePage — $65,795 ($2,229)
Lepre (Deputy Chief) — $106,411
Macera — $60,430 ($13,029)
Mancebo — $15,426 ($4,168)
McCluskie — $63,178 ($7,733)
Monteith — $64,988 ($8,221)
Moreau — $86,548 ($1,418)
Murphy — $60,430 ($12,142)
Nardolillo — $82,074 ($5,734)
Norigian — $78,873 ($15,731)
O’Hare — $84,287 ($3,310)
Orellana — $72,952 ($10,023)
Phelan — $81,200 ($10,346)
Picard — $86,160 ($1,990)
Rawnsley — $74,666 ($10,420)
Rivera — $82,025 ($4,453)
Ruggiero (Chief) — $112,750
Scaramuzzo — $103,582 ($638)
Shurick — $82,342 ($7,902)
Skorski — $63,157 ($15,839)
Swinson — $78,873 ($16,733)
Tesseris — $78,873 ($3,106)
Venditto — $74,666 ($6,679)
Vickers — $76,819 ($2,458)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.