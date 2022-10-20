SCITUATE – Every community in Rhode Island except Smithfield will be receiving a portion of the $16 million grant from the Department of Public Safety placing approximately 1,773 body-worn cameras on police officers.
In Scituate, Police Chief Eric Rollinson said the department does not have any cameras, including body cameras or dashboard cameras, in service yet.
“We did apply for the statewide grant and we will be outfitting all officers in patrol,” Rollinson said.
Rollinson said all 15 officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras at a cost of $176,250 received through the grant.
Foster and Glocester will also receive grant funding for body-worn cameras. Foster will purchase seven body-worn cameras at $91,250 and Glocester will purchase 15 cameras at $176,250.
The Office of the Attorney General, the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, and state legislative leaders last week announced $16 million in grant awards for 42 local and state law enforcement agencies to equip approximately 1,773 frontline police officers with body-worn cameras.
Police departments will now purchase and operate the cameras, governed by a recently-finalized statewide policy that sets comprehensive standards for the use of the cameras.
Smithfield Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur said Smithfield police do not currently wear cameras, and do not utilize in-car camera systems. He said he will be offering more in-depth information about why the department decided against implementing the body-worn cameras for a story next week.
There are 43 officers in the Smithfield Police Department, and soon to be 45, according to St. Sauveur, who said that 82.5 percent of the department did not support wearing cameras.
St. Sauveur said in his 12.5 years in Smithfield, he’s never approached the Town Council with any request he couldn’t justify, and when it came to body-worn cameras, he didn’t feel he could justify them.
The Smithfield Police Department has a great relationship with the community, he said, and nothing about internal affairs procedures or citizen complaints suggest that they’re needed. Meanwhile, he added, wearing the cameras has a significant impact on working conditions for officers.
He said he has utmost respect for the other chiefs who went along with the program, but for him it’s a case of not being able to justify them.
Asked if he believes cameras could alert him to issues he doesn’t currently know about within his department, St. Sauveur said he’s sure cameras always bring more perspective, including shining light on poor police behavior and far greater levels of poor behavior by others, but he doesn’t know that the amount of valuable footage gleaned warrants such a change.
In June of last year, Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation to create a statewide body-worn camera program to put cameras on every frontline police officer in the state. Departments needed to apply for grant funding including the estimated cost for cameras, related software, storage and administrative costs for operating cameras.
