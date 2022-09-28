NORTH PROVIDENCE – For those who missed the Rhode Island PBS television premiere of “Our Town: North Providence” on Sept. 8, the resident-generated documentary film goes up for on-demand viewing at www.ripbs.org on Oct. 1, according to director Jodi Mesolella.
Deborah (Plante) Imondi, one of those who contributed video for the project, said she first learned about “Our Town” through a Breeze article, then attending a Zoom meeting on it.
“I was very interested in telling the story of my ancestors, the Brillons and Plantes, immigrating from Marieville in Quebec Province, Canada, to found the village of Marieville, North Providence. They were also among the founding families of the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.”
She said she was lucky to have her son-in-law, Tony Gugliotta, formerly of Channel 10, take some footage of her at the church, the site of the former home her grandfather, Godfrey Plante, built for his family at the age of 24.
“I have pictures of my dad gardening around the flagpole in their front yard, where I now plant bulbs to grow spring flowers,” she said.
Due to COVID, Imondi said she was unable to do the follow-up interview at the North Providence Library to fill out the rest of the segment.
“I would’ve loved to say that my great-grandfather, Phillippe Brillon, hand-carved the altars in the church that burned in a massive fire on April 16, 1932,” she said.
She thanked The Breeze for covering the making of Our Town, the crew at RIPBS for producing this “wonderful endeavor,” and to Luigi’s and Yacht Club Beverages for the dinner prior to the premiere.
In Imondi’s segment, she describes growing up in the church on the location where her grandfather had built a home and raised his children. The house is no longer here, she told viewers, but was moved to make way for the Church of the Presentation to build its third building.
She spoke of how both of her great-grandfathers came from Marieville, Quebec, and founded the Marieville section of North Providence, saying both sides of the family were instrumental in its founding.
Imondi shared for viewers how she saved the bulbs from Easter and planted them around the church, rewarded with new flowers in the spring.
“Lots of history, lots of pride, lots of family memories accompany me every time I come here,” she said for the camera.
