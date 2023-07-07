LINCOLN – Lincoln is the next stop for Rhode Island PBS’s “Our Town” series, and story pitches for the program have a July 17 deadline.
The stories told in the program are made possible by volunteers in the community who are willing to share and chronicle the town history, their personal history, or both.
Though representatives from RI PBS already have a few ideas, they ask that former or current Lincoln residents come forward to feature “hidden gems” or lesser-known Lincoln-specific stories.
Some areas of focus will be Chase Farm, Lincoln Woods, Hearthside House, Great Road, and Lincoln’s original split from Smithfield, however Our Town Producer Ross Lippman said he is open and excited to hear other suggestions as well.
“Pretty much anything goes in terms of subject,” Lippman said.
Lippman said if someone wants to share their history but isn’t sure how, he’s more than happy to consult with the participant to figure out a way on how to tell the story in a way that is concise and visually appealing.
To avoid duplicate stories, PBS has asked that participants submit a story submission form by July 17. Since filming, photos and voiceover work are required for this project, PBS said they want to ensure no two volunteers are telling the same tale.
Lippman advises participants to review the following checklist prior to filling out a story submission form.
Organizers said that in order to participate in Our Town Lincoln, they will need the following:
• An audio or video narration that tells the story you want to tell; up to 10 minutes long.
• 10-25 photos to help visualize your story.
and/or • 10-20 minutes of b-roll video footage is optimal; not longer than 30 minutes.
• Mandatory attendance on interview day on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Lincoln Public Library.
While PBS does accept footage filmed horizontally on a cell phone, they prefer volunteers to use an actual camera to capture video or photos. PBS offers cameras, microphones and tripods to use free of charge by appointment only. They also will help filmmakers to learn to use the technology if needed.
If someone is unable to film something themselves and has no one able to help them, they can share their story with PBS and the “Our Town” team will try to provide assistance on a case by case basis.
Once all content is taken, it can be turned into PBS as-is by Oct. 14. There is no editing necessary; PBS will edit the footage and compile it into a one-hour episode, which will air next March.
There will be another informational Zoom session for those who have submitted story suggestions. This “Filmmakers Workshop” meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. The “Our Town” team will answer any and all questions regarding capturing content, and will go over any requirements, tips, and tricks needed to properly tell your story.
“Our Town” is also accepting sponsors from local businesses and individuals to help support this project. Email Director of Development Kristen Haffenreffer at khaffenreffer@ripbs.org.
