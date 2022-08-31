NORTH PROVIDENCE – The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of North Providence are the focus in the latest edition of “Our Town,” a Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents. The film premieres Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m.
Earlier this year, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends in town to become filmmakers, capturing stories of their own choosing for the documentary.
Among the stories that appear in the film is a segment titled In Memory of Isabella. In this story, North Providence resident and mother of Isabella Corcelli shares the story of her late daughter. With the help of the Chartercare Foundation, she has created a fund to honor Isabella’s memory and help other young women in the area who are undergoing cancer treatment.
Other stories include:
• Walk and Learn, on historic walking tours
• The Fogarty Center, on a nonprofit helping people with disabilities find employment
• St. Mary’s Home for Children, and how it’s evolved over the years
• The Library, on how today’s library workers grew up there
• Italian Ties to Lymansville, exploring ties between Italy and the local neighborhood
• Local Roots, National Stage, featuring a musician sharing how his hometown shaped his career
• The Next Generation, on members of the North Providence Youth Commission working together to tell the story about their organization
• Yacht Club Soda, on the local favorite company and its old-fashioned take on soda with modern twists.
• French Canadian Marieville, on one family’s history
• Notte Your Average Park, on the local favorite park
• Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, on the sisters at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary convent
• And The Family Business, on how Rhode Island Billiard, Bar & Bistro has persevered
WSBE Rhode Island PBS transmits high-definition programming over the air on digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36. Rhode Island PBS is now available to subscribers of YouTubeTV. The full schedule is available to live stream for free within the broadcast viewing area at watch.ripbs.org/livestream.
