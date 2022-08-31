NORTH PROVIDENCE – The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of North Providence are the focus in the latest edition of “Our Town,” a Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents. The film premieres Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m.

Earlier this year, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends in town to become filmmakers, capturing stories of their own choosing for the documentary.

