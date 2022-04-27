NORTH PROVIDENCE – Producers of “Our Town North Providence” are seeking sponsors to help support the upcoming documentary on the town.
RIPBS Project Director Jodi Mesolella said production is going quite well, and volunteer filmmakers are set to meet Wednesday, April 27, for a virtual session.
“A lot of the participants have already begun to film their stories, so we are on target for interview day coming up on May 14,” she said.
Would-be sponsors are encouraged to email khaffenreffer@ripbs.org.
“Community support from sponsors truly makes a difference and helps us continue to produce the series,” said Mesolella. There are a variety of donation packages to choose from and sponsors receive different levels of recognition on air, online and as part of the planned DVD.
Producers so far have confirmed stories on the following topics:
• Yacht Club Soda
• The Fruit Hill neighborhood
• History walks in Centredale and Lymansville
• The Isabella Corcelli Memorial Fund & Charter Care Foundation
• Emigration from Ciorlano, Italy to Lymansville
• Library history
• Library kids
• St. Mary’s Home for Children
• Greg Lato, musician
• The Fogarty Center
• Settling of Marieville
• ’79 Softball World Series
• North Providence Youth Commission
“Maybes” include the longest-running North Providence class reunion and the Franciscan Convent.
The broadcast premiere for “Our Town North Providence” is planned for Sept. 7.
