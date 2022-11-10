SMITHFIELD – Outdoor burning will no longer be allowed in residential zones, according to Fire Chief Robert Seltzer, who says burning will only be allowed for agricultural or farming purposes.
The Town Council recently passed a new ordinance allowing outdoor fire pits but banning outdoor brush-type fires.
Seltzer said outdoor fires in fire pits are allowed anywhere in town if contained in fireplace-like receptacles, clay or other chimney fireplaces, fire pits or pans made for that purpose.
Fires are permitted as long as it is under safe conditions, not causing noxious smoke or odors, and with approved fire extinguishing equipment or garden hose available at all times, he said.
With yard waste pickup included in town waste service, Seltzer said there is no longer a general need or desire from residents to burn leaves and brush in neighborhoods.
“We really don’t get a lot of requests for burning permits anymore. It fell off,” he said.
Farm owners can still get a permit for outdoor yard waste burning, said the chief.
He said the Fire Department used to get many complaints about noxious odors from “overzealous” neighbors. He said most fire pits are not made for one big pile of yard waste, so oversized, dangerous fires do not happen as often now anyway.
“There is no reason to go beyond it (the fire pit). It’s a safety issue,” he said.
Seltzer said he’s asked often about the legality of fire pits, and said the standard-sized “entertainment” type pits seen everywhere are allowed in residential zones.
Questions about burning should be made by calling 401-949-1330.
