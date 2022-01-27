SMITHFIELD – The town is welcoming back residents to its outdoor ice skating rink, featuring free skate rentals, for the second year at Deerfield Park.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said outdoor skating will be available with skate rentals on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. He said skaters will need to wear protective gear, including a face mask and helmet.
The helmet is to protect inexperienced skaters from head injuries, said Rossi, and face masks are used as a precaution as the rink is smaller than typical ice rinks. Any additional safety gear is recommended. He added that a bike helmet will suffice on the ice.
Rossi said most of the turnout so far is from people who have never worn ice skates before, and he said it is better to wear the safety gear than regret not wearing it. Smithfield is known as a hockey town, said Rossi, but not everyone has been on the ice before.
“It depends on the age. Some of us were born wearing skates, and some are not,” he said.
Located at the tennis court nearest the Smithfield Senior Center, use of the outdoor rink is dependent on weather, so skaters use it at their own risk. Rossi said the ice rink will not cause any more damage to the tennis courts than typical winter weather does.
The rink will also be available for use during daylight hours on weekdays, but rentals will only be available during weekend times.
Rossi said the town plans to continue opening up the rink each year.
Smithfield originally purchased the outdoor rink sing Take It Outside grants last year as a way to bring fun outdoors during the pandemic. Positioned next to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink, at 109 Pleasant View Ave., the outdoor rink was an immediate success, Rossi said.
This year, the town moved the rink to Deerfield Park, at 1 William J. Hawkins Jr Trail, to allow more people to enjoy the fun. The municipal rink remains open.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said he is very excited to have the rink open for the second time. He said the rules may look restrictive, but the town is following state guidelines to make sure everyone remains safe and healthy.
“I’m excited everyone can go outside and ice skate,” he said.
He said he might take out his ice skates and have fun on the rink, adding that it has been a while and he may be a little clumsy on the ice.
Both Rossi and Kilduff said they expect the rink to remain open through February, weather permitting.
