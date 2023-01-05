SMITHFIELD — Smithfield has been forced to wait for the weather to drop to lower temperatures before opening the outdoor ice skating rink at Deerfield Park this year, and Glocester’s rink opening is also dependent on colder weather.
Recreation Director Bob Caine said the outdoor ice rink will be moved to the grass area next to the Lou DiNoble Baseball Field in Deerfield Park this year from its usual location on the tennis courts.
Caine said the decision to move the rink was to bring skating closer to where children go sledding. Parks and Recreation is working on getting the location prepared, Caine said. The rink will be open daily until 4 p.m. when the weather permits.
“We are waiting on the weather to see if it will be cold enough to make ice,” Caine said.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said last month that plans were to open public outdoor ice skating again this year, but the weather needs to be cold enough to set the ice without having it melt.
Caine said the rink will include rentals for people who do not have ice skates, like last year, and will be open to the public.
Caine said the Recreation Department has a limited number of skates and is seeking ice skate donations from the public.
“If anyone is interested in donating skates for use, please contact the Recreation Office. Donations are greatly appreciated,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
The Recreation Department can be reached at 401-349-0612.
The town will announce its opening on its website, Rossi said.
He added that hockey and more active skating should only be at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink at 109 Pleasant View Ave., as that kind of activity may cause damage to liner of the outdoor rink. Hockey sticks and pucks are not permitted on the outdoor ice.
The Glocester Recreation Department has announced that its outdoor ice rink will be coming soon, but its use is also dependent on the weather. When it does open, it will be from dawn to dusk.
The Glocester ice rink is located behind the Senior Center.
