SMITHFIELD — Long-requested improvements to the Smithfield High School auditorium may soon happen after the Smithfield Town Council approved going out for a request for proposals for upgrades to sound, lighting and video systems.
Smithfield Finance Director Brian Silvia said the School Committee approved the request for proposals, and the Town Council approved that RFP on Tuesday.
Supt. Judy Paolucci said the district was awarded a $56,000 Champlin grant to go toward the project, but may need to seek additional funds once the bids come back.
“Our auditorium is not in the shape it should be in,” she said.
Paolucci said the auditorium does not have a working sound system and the district needs to rent sound systems for events. The lights at the auditorium are not working appropriately either, she said.
“We have great productions by the students and it’s a shame that they don’t look the quality that they really deserve to look because we don’t have adequate lighting and sound,” Paolucci said.
School Committee Chairwoman Virginia Harnois said fixing lighting and sound is long overdue at the high school.
As far back as 2016, the school sound system would experience random cutouts and overheating lights. The Music Booster Club held fundraisers to pay for improvements to the 52-year-old auditorium.
In 2020, Michelle Manning-Pereira, of the Music Booster Club, said the auditorium needs about $425,000 in renovations and repairs.
During the budget season in April, the School Committee requested $161,000 in savings to be redistributed to the auditorium improvements. Paolucci at the time estimated that repairs to the sound system would cost approximately $185,000, and $56,000 for the lights. There are no estimates for the video system at this time.
Though the town initially budgeted $241,000 for school capital improvements, no funds were ultimately set aside last year for the auditorium renovations, and no funds were set aside in 2019 or 2020 either.
At the time, Town Manager Randy Rossi said he hoped federal COVID-19 relief funds would close any gaps in school capital improvements funding.
School Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano said they were fortunate that a DJ allowed his equipment to be used in the auditorium for several years, but that is no longer an option.
“It’s important that we move forward in every way possible to make sure that we get the auditorium, the sound, the lighting, that we get the entire room finally up to where it needs to be to represent all of us in the town of Smithfield,” Cipriano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.