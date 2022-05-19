GLOCESTER – The 34-unit Overlook Ridge project will return to a public hearing again, this time before the Glocester Board of Appeals on May 31 following a March 28 Planning Board denial.
The development proposes 34 residential units, including five low-to-moderate-income units, within 17 duplexes on an 11.54-acre parcel on Victory Highway. The two-bedroom units will be age-restricted to 55 years old and older.
The original Bella Vista Planned District contained two lots with 70 age-restricted condos on a larger, 38.56-acre lot and commercial development on the 11.54-acre lot.
The Planning Board denied the master and preliminary plan application at the March 28 meeting, saying the development was not consistent with the comprehensive plan and is in conflict with Glocester subdivision regulations.
At an April 2021 meeting, the board conditionally denied master plan approval for the application, saying the land development project was not consistent with the future land use map of the comprehensive plan, according to Town Planner Karen Scott.
“They also provided negative advisory opinions on the comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to the Town Council,” Scott said.
After the May 2021 meeting, the council approved an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s future land use map to change the designation of the lot to planned district, Overlook Ridge, with a density less than or equal to three units per acre.
The proposed residential density for the district is 2.95 units per acre.
The council also approved rezoning the 11.54-acre lot to planned district residential, which included the condition that the development features at least five affordable units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.