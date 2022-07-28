LINCOLN – Paying tribute to the Disney set constructed at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park for the filming of “Hocus Pocus 2,” a local nonprofit is planning a massive fall festival at the park on Oct. 1.
The Friends of Hearthside, stewards of the historic Hearthside House on Great Road, invite the public to Chase Farm on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for BeWitched & BeDazzled, a “magical fall festival” at the filming site. The event will include various vendors, theatrical and dance performances, costumes, music and storytelling, psychics, a magic and circus show, food truck, hayrides, contests and much more.
Tickets will not be sold in advance, but at the gates. It will cost $10 for general admission and $5 for children under 10, with proceeds benefiting the preservation efforts of the Friends of Hearthside at Lincoln’s Great Road Heritage Campus.
Early this week, close to 7,000 people had expressed interest on Facebook in attending. Friends of Hearthside President Kathy Hartley said this is the most interest they’ve garnered in an event ever, and that it may be the largest public event the town has hosted.
“If you watch the Facebook, the number of people interested keeps going up every hour. It was at 4,000 the other day and went up 400 during the course of the meeting I was in,” she said, adding that the Friends of Hearthside are working with the town to arrange traffic details, satellite parking sites and shuttle buses to bring guests to the park.
She attributed the immense early interest to a variety of factors, starting with the sheer appeal of “Hocus Pocus” and the cult-like following of the original movie.
“Just last week we had a car stop at Hearthside and ask where the ‘Hocus Pocus’ site was,” she said, despite the fact that the actual set has long since been dismantled. “People are still coming out looking for it.”
She said BeWitched & BeDazzled also captures the lovers of Halloween and autumn festivals. Finally, “people are sick and tired of COVID and want to get out and have a great, fun day,” she said. “Those four things together have exploded into this event.”
Hartley said she’ll be putting out a call for volunteers soon when she has a better idea of the different roles they need to fill. They’re also seeking sponsors from the community to help.
BeWitched and BeDazzled will happen rain or shine. There will be about 75 vendors selling all kinds of wares from herbal bath products to Hocus Pocus-themed clothing, jewelry, fairy potion bottles, witches brooms, wands and hats, artwork, Halloween items and more.
People are encouraged to dress in costume, and there will be costume contests for both adults and children. Artists will be invited to participate in a live painting contest across four categories: Halloween, fall landscape, Hocus Pocus or witches.
“All of those scenes will be on the site for them,” Hartley said.
There will be hayrides with a storyteller on board, and various presentations onstage with a historical re-enactor. They’re planning a historical fashion show, and presentations about the Salem witch trials and the role fashion played.
“During Puritan times, people had to wear a certain outfit. If you veered from that, or if your dress was dirty and tattered, you’d be accused of being a witch,” she said, adding that people will also learn about how the image of the “witch” became pointed hats and green faces.
There will be improv theater performances, and “Hocus Pocus”-themed numbers from The Dance Factory. In between acts, Hartley said they’ll play a curated playlist of music.
Other activities include a magic show with stilt walkers, a youth puppet theater for children and a 17th century chocolate-maker. One vendor, who sells alpaca items, is bringing some of his four-legged friends to set up a petting zoo. There will be food trucks selling tasty treats, and the visitor’s center will become the “psychic’s pavilion” where people can sign up for a reading. They’ll even have a “selfie” station where people can take photos with “Hocus Pocus”-themed props.
Asked whether the event will be an annual occurrence, Hartley said she certainly hopes so. All revenue generated will support Lincoln’s Great Road Heritage Campus, helping to preserve the town’s history for future generations.
“I think this could be really wonderful for the town of Lincoln,” Hartley said. “‘Hocus Pocus’ really put us on the map … BeWitched could keep us on the map.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.