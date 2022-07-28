BeWitched & BeDazzled
Buy Now

The witches got the word out during Lincoln’s Memorial Day Parade about the upcoming BeWitched & BeDazzled Fall Festival at Chase Farm in Lincoln.

 Breeze photo by Nicole Dotzenrod

LINCOLN – Paying tribute to the Disney set constructed at Lincoln’s Chase Farm Park for the filming of “Hocus Pocus 2,” a local nonprofit is planning a massive fall festival at the park on Oct. 1.

The Friends of Hearthside, stewards of the historic Hearthside House on Great Road, invite the public to Chase Farm on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for BeWitched & BeDazzled, a “magical fall festival” at the filming site. The event will include various vendors, theatrical and dance performances, costumes, music and storytelling, psychics, a magic and circus show, food truck, hayrides, contests and much more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.