NORTH PROVIDENCE – The owner of the 787 Restaurant and Lounge at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave. has paid back about two-thirds of its bill for regular police details required by the town, but there was no action last week on whether the club will be required to keep paying them.

After paying off about $40,000 of $61,000 owed, Liz Vazquez and the 787 still owe about $20,000 more, but the Town Council decided at a special hearing on Oct. 12 that since that remaining money was newly billed as of Sept. 28, the 787 will have until Oct. 28 to get it current.

