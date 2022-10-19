NORTH PROVIDENCE – The owner of the 787 Restaurant and Lounge at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave. has paid back about two-thirds of its bill for regular police details required by the town, but there was no action last week on whether the club will be required to keep paying them.
After paying off about $40,000 of $61,000 owed, Liz Vazquez and the 787 still owe about $20,000 more, but the Town Council decided at a special hearing on Oct. 12 that since that remaining money was newly billed as of Sept. 28, the 787 will have until Oct. 28 to get it current.
If Vazquez fails to pay on time, the town would not send police details to monitor nightly operations until she brings the bill current. The bill is sent a couple of days after the end of the month.
Because Vazquez’s previous request to eliminate all police details at the 787 wasn’t on the agenda on Oct. 12, the council couldn’t consider that item. The council will consider that request at its early November meeting.
The request was initially on the Oct. 2 agenda, but Vazquez didn’t show up to make her case.
At the Oct. 12 hearing, she grew tearful as she described the impact of the requirement on her business, but council members, while saying they understand her plight, appear unlikely to remove the expensive stipulation that she have police officers on duty while operating.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said neighbors will clearly not be thrilled with the idea of removing the police details because they’re what’s worked in maintaining order. He said they don’t want to hurt anyone’s business, but “this is what has worked.”
“If she was up front about it, what kind of business it was, they wouldn’t be in this type of situation,” he said.
Council President Dino Autiello said the council will hear Vazquez and her team out at the November meeting, but unless something drastic happens between now and then, “I don’t see us taking away a police detail.”
The council has remained in constant communication with police, he said, and they continue to say that the details are working in reducing issues.
“We’ll give them a fair hearing,” he said.
The council, when originally considering licenses for the establishment, was hesitant about the business because members could see what might be coming, but Vazquez assured them that it was a restaurant and not a nightclub, he said, and still insists that the 787 isn’t a nightclub.
The repeated issues at the 787 previously prompted the council to implement multiple new safeguards during the licensing process, including swearing in applicants before testifying and approving licenses for probationary periods of time.
Vazquez has failed to show for a number of the meetings called to discuss issues at the 787 since it opened in the fall of 2019. Its social media pages are heavy on posts about drinks and parties.
It was April of last year when the council first began requiring police details on weekends in response to neighborhood complaints. Vazquez said at the time that issues were largely related to how busy the restaurant had gotten and emphasized how hard it was to keep people quiet.
Vazquez said at the time that the 787 had quadrupled business in a month after a post about the establishment by a TikTok user was shared some 86,000 times. Patrons began coming from Connecticut and Massachusetts, she said.
Among the issues councilors again brought up at the time were the 787’s unpaid taxes, loud music, and staff not being out of the building in timely fashion early in the morning. Photos showed staff staying until 3 a.m., long after the police detail was gone and well after the 1 a.m. closing.
