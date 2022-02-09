PAWTUCKET – Since the blizzard of Jan. 29, a Pawtucket resident has been on the lookout for her lost pet pigeon after it escaped out of a window.
Knoell Geake said that Popcorn, better known as Poppy, has been missing since the blizzard two weeks ago. They have been searching for him since, but to no avail. Poppy can be recognized either by the blue diaper he was wearing or his deformed foot.
“He still had his diaper on, we have been driving around every day looking for him,” Geake said. “I think the best way for people to spot him is if he’s still in his diaper. If he isn’t, it might be impossible unless they see his deformed foot.”
Geake said Poppy wears his diaper during the day to avoid having bird waste getting places it should not be, but that they take the diaper off at night, so he may no longer be wearing it.
Geake said that if anyone does find him, they can offer him treats such as peanuts or seeds to help catch him.
“He never had an interest in going outside,” Geake said. “We opened the window during the storm because the outdoor pigeons were outside just sitting in the storm getting snowed on, so we threw food out there and within only a second (Poppy) flew out the window and onto the roof.”
Geake said she and her partner tried to coax him off the roof and back into the house. Despite their efforts, Poppy started flying straight ahead into the storm and they lost sight of him.
Poppy is the second pigeon Geake has taken in and he is married to Pretzel, a female King pigeon she purchased from Stromberg’s Chicks & Game Birds a few years before she rescued Poppy.
Geake said she purchased Pretzel from Stromberg’s after she had released a different pigeon she had rescued back into the wild. She came across Pretzel and they instantly connected.
Pretzel would follow her around everywhere, and Geake realized the bird needed a mate.
“I was missing having another pigeon and anyways, Pretzel was getting lonely,” Geake said. “She’d follow us around everywhere but it wasn’t the same as having a mate.”
Geake posted on Facebook that she was looking for another pigeon and was contacted by a woman from Massachusetts who had found a baby pigeon with a broken tail. The woman had taken him to the vet and the vet patched Poppy up, but the plan was to euthanize him. The woman refused to have Poppy euthanized and offered to give him to Geake since she had experience with taking care of pigeons.
“My partner and I raised him and his back healed but he had a permanent deformity in one of his toes,” Geake said. “While he was growing up he spent a lot of time with my female pigeon Pretzel and eventually he won her affections and they became a bonded pair.”
Poppy had lived in the home for three years when he escaped into the snowstorm.
