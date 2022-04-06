CENTRAL FALLS – After a delay as he waited on an insurance check, the owner of Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers in Central Falls says he expects to be open soon.
Owner Louis Augusta first said on March 29 that he expected Stanley’s, now undergoing a renovation to address issues, including impacts from flooding, to be reopened within two or three weeks, but he said Monday that the contractor on the work is moving slowly, so while he’s still hopeful on the timeframe, he’s not sure if it will come about.
Augusta said the initial delay on the work was due to him battling with Nationwide Insurance over his claim on the restaurant.
Word of a reopening is welcome news for those with a Stanley’s addiction, as the restaurant has been closed since its pipes burst in early January.
Stanley’s, which first opened during the Great Depression in 1932, is located at 535 Dexter St.
It’s been a tough couple of years for the landmark restaurant, including seeing delays in COVID relief funds arriving and a city order in 2020 restricting restaurants to takeout. That city edict was painful, Augusta has said, as dine-in business previously accounted for up to 70 percent of customers.
In 2020, Augusta ran a GoFundMe fundraiser called “Help keep Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers alive,” raising more than $21,000 toward a $25,000 goal.
During the height of the pandemic, Augusta was seeing checks bounce as he fell behind on utility and mortgage payments.
Stanley’s was originally founded by Stanley F. Kryla. The Polish immigrant Kryla, according to the restaurant’s history, had a dream to make an honest, affordable hamburger.
“In the face of the Great Depression, he opened his restaurant with a commitment to sell a simple American product – home-cooked, full of flavor and affordable,” states the company.
The commitment to affordability has remained, with every burger minus the extras coming in under $7 and the majority under $5. The basic Stanley burger is $2.99.
