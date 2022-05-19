SCITUATE – Construction of the condos and retail units at the Hope Mill will begin in December with a completion date around spring 2024, according to a letter from attorney Christian Capizzo, who represents owner Paramount Development.
The letter, dated March 21, was presented to the town during the May 12 Town Council meeting and serves as a response to a requested update from the council.
Residents raised concerns over the controversial project last July when a portion of the building on Mill Street collapsed. At the time, the council requested updates from developers, who say they plan to transform the dilapidated mill into a 175-unit residential project. The build will include two new buildings that will blend into the mill aesthetic, and plans were approved in April 2019 and received final plan approval last year.
The project will also include 70 low-to-moderate-income housing units.
Paramount paid $1.3 million for the 38-acre property, which is a peninsula on the Pawtuxet River.
Capizzo said the historic integrity of the project’s existing architecture is a priority to the Planning Board, Scituate residents and the developer. Hope and the mill are listed on the National Register of Historic Place as the Hope Historic District.
“The project is associated with Hope Village’s significant industrial past and its adaptive reuse will contribute in an important way to Hope Village’s future,” Capizzo said.
“To date, my client has invested over $2 million in engineering, environmental, design and legal expenses in order to obtain local and state approvals and despite setbacks along the way, remain committed to restoring this abandoned historic mill to its once former glory,” read Capizzo’s letter.
Due to the rehabilitation and reuse of the former mill and buildings, and the mill’s historic industrial past, the proposed site is eligible for Federal Historic Tax Credits. Capizzo said Paramount is anticipating receipt of tax credits and other financing in June, which will lead to the development of the property.
The Hope Mill is one of the largest and most significant mills in the area, Capizzo wrote, and its revitalization will bring new vibrancy to Hope.
Built in 1806, the Hope Cotton Factory built the textile mill along the Pawtuxet River. The original mill passed through several hands until it burned down in 1844 and was replaced by a large stone building with a belfry tower. A 40,000 square-foot building was added around 1900, and was used to weave textiles until 2007.
The mill went into receivership in 2008, after owner Vincent Coccoli lost the property due to economic hardship. Receiver Peter Furness sold the development to Paramount Development for $603,395 in cash and the remainder of payments on owned property taxes and liens.
Capizzo said the Hope Mill project will contribute to the creation of 150 construction jobs in phase one and two permanent jobs for maintenance and management.
In addition, Scituate officials received a letter from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management that Hope Mill developers have fulfilled the requirements and documentation necessary to comply with remediation regulations.
