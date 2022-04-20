PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the church that owns the historic Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are scheduled to be in Pawtucket Municipal Housing Court on May 9 for housing infractions.
Word of the docket item comes amid continued speculation about what they plan to do with the old home at 97 Walcott St., next to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Walcott Street.
The Breeze reported back in January that city officials had given the owners until May 6 to start work on the property, but there’s been no sign of renovation work in the months since.
Pawtucket Municipal Court handles traffic and housing violations.
The Breeze reported in late March that church representatives, who have not returned calls on the future of the old mansion, had reached out to the city to discuss some options to preserve the building’s historic integrity. Since that report, several sources have told the paper that there is a movement afoot to potentially tear down the structure rather than rehabilitating it.
Listed in the Quality Hill Historic District as the 1842 Read-Ott House, the 6,000-square-foot mansion is a Greek Italianate house that was given a full third story and a wealth of Georgian Revival details in the early 20th century. W.G. Sheldon was the architect on the remodeling at the time, designing the most prominent added detail, the two-story, balustraded front portico.
The imposing structure was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
