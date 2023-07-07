SCITUATE – The Hope Mill did not go up for tax sale last Friday, June 30, after owner BMP LLC paid off their tax debt in the final days.
Concerned citizen Di Hopkins attended the 10 a.m. Scituate tax sale after questioning Town Council members if they had any intention of purchasing the crumbling mill. Hopkins previously voiced concerns at the June 22 meeting, citing the dangers of pollution and losing a historically significant building.
The 38-acre property located at 15 Main St. in Hope was previously purchased by Paramount Development for $1.3 million, including $603,395 for the remaining balance of taxes and liens. The mill changed hands soon after to BMP LLC.
Of the five properties owned by BMP up for tax sale, none ended up going for sale. Hopkins said Solicitor David Petrarca informed her that BMP paid the back taxes days prior.
According to Scituate’s 2022 tax records, BMP owed $320,362 in back taxes for five properties in Hope, including on Green Lane, Main Street, and Hope Furnace Road with a 2022 annual tax balance of $35,188.
Developers promised a 175-unit residential project including two new buildings. The plans, which were given a density waiver thanks to the inclusion of 70 low-to-moderate-income housing units, were criticized as too large for its rural surroundings.
Plans were approved in April 2019 and received final plan approval in 2021.
BMP owed Coventry $91,301 in back taxes.
At the June 22 Town Council meeting, Hopkins and several others approached the council requesting the town hold American Rescue Plan Act funds to secure the tax liens to save the mill.
Hopkins said the council’s response was “unsatisfactory” and it sounded like they didn’t want to take the mill.
“We asked them to put a hold on ARPA spending and think about what they were going to do if the dam collapses. Really pathetic,” she said.
Representatives of BMP LLC did not respond to requests for comment.
The last public comment developers made regarding the property was in March of last year when Paramount attorney Christian Capizzo said construction on the mill would begin last December, with a completion date next spring. By all accounts, no work has been done at the property, which continues to deteriorate.
Residents have expressed concerns that the building was falling after a portion of the mill collapsed.
Originally the Hope Cotton Factory, the 1806 mill was built along the Pawtuxet River. The mill passed through several hands until it burned down in 1844 and was replaced by a large stone building with a belfry tower. A 40,000-square-foot building was added around 1900 and was used to weave textiles until 2007.
