PAWTUCKET – The owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. have until May 6 to start work on an exterior restoration of the old mansion or “start moving in the right direction” toward that goal, said a city representative this week.
Responding to a request from The Breeze for a status update, Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the Zoning Department still hasn’t received a response about a plan from representatives at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, which owns the building.
“They were told to work on the infractions,” she said.
Church leaders haven’t sought a demolition permit either, said Rizzo, and would need to do so if they chose to tear the building down instead of restoring it.
The Breeze reported on Dec. 1 that the city had cited the owner of the church after more complaints from neighbor Mark McBurney about the “abandoned and derelict” property that’s sat vacant for some 30 years. He complained of the building being a perpetual eyesore that depresses local property values.
The church committed, in a 1992 memorandum of agreement, to develop a comprehensive plan to maintain all properties.
In a Nov. 15 letter to McBurney from Director of Zoning and Code Enforcement William Vieira Sr., Vieira said the city cited the church for the mansion being in a state of disrepair, including needing paint and replacement of rotted or broken trim and siding, of which there’s plenty.
Assumption Church representatives have remained silent on their plans for the 6,000-square-foot mansion to the side of the church property, even as historical preservationists have repeatedly expressed concern that it might end up being demolished.
Listed in the Quality Hill Historic District as the 1842 Read-Ott House, the old mansion is a Greek Italianate house that was given a full third story and a wealth of Georgian Revival details in the early 20th century. W.G. Sheldon was the architect on the remodeling at the time, designing the most prominent added detail, the two-story, balustraded front portico.
The imposing structure was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.