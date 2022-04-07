SMITHFIELD – Trap North will fill the space being vacated by the Kountry Kitchen to bring what its owners are calling an upscale dining and nightlife experience to Smithfield.
T.J. Martucci, Martucci Group president, said the Trap North will parallel to the Trap in East Greenwich, which features traditional pub food as well as a full dinner menu.
Trap North will also feature a full dinner menu upstairs and pub items downstairs. Martucci said the lower level will also serve as a space for private events for about 45 people.
“We consider it traditional pub food with an upscale twist,” he said.
Martucci said the Trap is meant to be a “melting pot” of customers, with millionaires rubbing elbows with blue-colored workers.
“It’s a good neighborhood community bar,” he said.
As dinner service winds down, he said the nightlife opens up with live music Wednesday through Friday and a DJ on Saturday.
The Kountry Kitchen crew will have two weeks to move out of the property after it closes on April 10 before the Martucci Group begins demolition and renovations starting April 25. Martucci said he hopes to open the Trap North in September, shortly after school starts.
Renovations will feature a two-season deck in the back overlooking the pond for outdoor dining and what Martucci says will be quiet musical entertainment. He said he is aware of the noise live entertainment creates, and said the Martucci Group chose the Kountry Kitchen location because it is not close to houses. There are three mixed-use residential and commercial buildings next door to the Kountry Kitchen at 12 Smith Ave.
He added that there is plenty of parking space on-site, and will not need to rent parking space in nearby lots.
“Don’t confuse loud music with a party that is out of control. We cater to adults. We are college-friendly without being a college bar,” he said.
The company is accustomed to walking the line, Martucci said, and residents can expect this restaurant to be buttoned up.
“This is for younger, respectable adults who enjoy having a good time. We have zero to no problems in our restaurant. We just want to keep the energy fun and the atmosphere light,” Martucci said.
With Kountry Kitchen known for its weekend breakfast service, Martucci said Trap North will serve brunch on Saturday and Sunday. New to the location will be craft cocktails and other alcoholic beverages served with brunch.
“It’s a little more of a lively brunch. There’s more energy involved in what we have,” he said.
Other restaurants owned by the Martucci Group include Trap and Safehouse, Besos Bistro, Kai, and Chianti’s Catering, all in East Greenwich.
The Martucci Group said it is also in the process of expanding the Trap to the old Charlie O’s at 2 Sand Hill Cove Road in Narragansett. Martucci said moving to Smithfield is a pleasure, and he considers the town “super small business-friendly.”
“We can’t wait to get here,” he said.
Martucci, who has worked in restaurants since he was 8 years old, said the company is making a substantial investment in Smithfield, and intends to stay in town for a long time.
“This started as a family business and it is still very much that,” he said.
He said his father started his first restaurant, Martucci’s on Atwood Ave. in Cranston, when Martucci was young. After attending business school to work in accounting and finance for 15 years, Martucci said he returned to the restaurant business in 2012, and he is now happy to work alongside his family again.
Kountry Kitchen is closing after 50 years in business, 25 of those under current ownership.
The Smithfield Town Council unanimously approved the transfer of all liquor, food and entertainment licenses to the Martucci Group from Kountry Kitchen on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.