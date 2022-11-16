New name
Michael Parkhurst speaks Monday during the unveiling of the name and crest for Pawtucket's professional soccer team, Rhode Island FC.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – The voice of Josh Flanagan, a Shea High School graduate who lives in Pawtucket, comes through on the introductory video for Rhode Island FC, the city’s newly christened and soon to be formed United Soccer League Championship club.

“Born of defiance, anchored in community, united by sport. We are a team for all of Rhode Island. We are, Rhode Island FC,” says Flanagan, after describing the state as the smallest one in the union, “but only if you’re measuring size” in a video clearly designed to resonate with Rhode Islanders’ strongest attributes.

