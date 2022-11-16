PAWTUCKET – The voice of Josh Flanagan, a Shea High School graduate who lives in Pawtucket, comes through on the introductory video for Rhode Island FC, the city’s newly christened and soon to be formed United Soccer League Championship club.
“Born of defiance, anchored in community, united by sport. We are a team for all of Rhode Island. We are, Rhode Island FC,” says Flanagan, after describing the state as the smallest one in the union, “but only if you’re measuring size” in a video clearly designed to resonate with Rhode Islanders’ strongest attributes.
This state’s borders are tight, but its bonds are tighter, Flanagan declares. Residents complain about it, but others had better think twice before criticizing it.
“Here, independence isn’t a choice, it’s a birthright,” he says, over images of a girl carrying the team flag through the state and to the riverfront stadium. “Here, if you can win our respect, you’ll never lose our support.”
Flanagan served as introductory emcee on Monday for the official unveiling of the new team name (FC stands for Football Club) and crest, which incorporates the letters RI into an anchor, the front of a ship, and lightning.
Team founder Brett Johnson, of Fortuitous Partners, told assembled guests at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center across from Slater Mill that the stadium, with upward construction set to start within the next two weeks, will be open in time for the 2024 inaugural season, and the goal from day one will be to compete for championships. The name and crest, which includes the color amber and lightning bolts are a reflection of the people and places that embody Rhode Island based on direct input from fans, he said. The color and lightning bolts represent the passion and diversity of the state and fans.
Asked Monday about the direction the team will go in on a nickname, Johnson said nicknames typically come from fans and they’ll let the fans come up with good nicknames on their own.
Johnson thanked the many people who helped bring this project about, including Gov. Dan McKee, Mayor Donald Grebien and the City Council, and numerous others.
“In soccer, players and supporters wear the club crest over their hearts. Our team is a club for every Rhode Islander and we cannot wait to open our doors to welcome long-time soccer fans and folks new to the beautiful game into our home,” said Rhode Island FC co-founder Michael Parkhurst, a Cranston native and Rhode Island soccer legend. “We spent months talking with other Rhode Islanders to develop a club identity and crest unique to the people and place it represents. Those conversations sparked more than a design: they helped solidify connections with our community and opportunities to give back. When our club steps out on the pitch, every fan will see that we are firmly anchored in Rhode Island.”
Parkhurst said Rhode Island FC, like so many other soccer clubs, will be focused on the product on the field and relationships and bonds off of it. Teams are all about unifying around sport, he said, and so much of that is done through local soccer camps, visits to local schools, and other forms of engagement with people in local communities.
Season ticket deposits for the inaugural Rhode Island FC season ($24 deposit for 2024) went on sale Tuesday, Nov. 15. Fans can visit www.RhodeIslandFC.com to make deposits. Merchandise is also available there.
“Rhode Island is one of the country’s best markets for soccer and this state deserves a team it can call its own. Rhode Island FC is the only pro team in the state with a direct connection to the 39 cities and towns that make up the Ocean State,” said Johnson on Tuesday. “With an identity and a strong base of support from both established and new soccer fans, we know that Rhode Island FC will compete at the highest levels of USL immediately. As importantly, this club will provide an anchor for civic pride in our stadium in Pawtucket, that will ripple across the entire state. Our stadium will be a community gathering place and our players will be neighbors and ambassadors to Rhode Islanders. We can’t wait for opening night.”
Rhode Island FC honors the state’s rich soccer history which goes back to the 1800s. The city of Pawtucket was instrumental in the development of the sport in New England, said Johnson. Some of the best European talent of the day played alongside Americans as well as new immigrants to the area. Within walking distance of Rhode Island FC’s future home, championship teams such as J & P Coats FC, the Pawtucket Rangers and the American Cup-winning Pawtucket Free Wanderers played to crowds of thousands. Rhode Island was also home to the first professional African American soccer players in the U.S., he said. Oliver and Fred Watson played for teams in the Pawtucket area in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Their house still stands in Pawtucket to this day.
Rhode Island FC is the state’s only professional sports team that is independently affiliated with Rhode Island, states a release. As part of the unveiling of the club’s identity and crest, officials and supporters of Rhode Island FC on Monday led an Anchored in Rhode Island tour across the state. Over the course of the day, the club visited schools, libraries, local restaurants, firehouses and other central community locations in all 39 Rhode Island cities and towns to showcase that connection the club will have with the entire state, the only time this has ever happened, Johnson noted. The tour concluded Monday evening at The Guild in Pawtucket for “Gathering at the Guild” party, where club merchandise was also available for sale.
Monday was only the beginning, Johnson said, for a team that’s fully committed to Pawtucket and fully anchored in Rhode Island.
Responding to repeat questions on attendance and whether it will meet projections and help pay for the stadium and surrounding commercial and residential development, Johnson was adamant that it will, saying that this facility should be compared to the new soccer-centric stadium in Louisville, which is selling out its 11,500 seats, and the stadium in Colorado Springs, which is selling out an 8,500-square-foot stadium.
“This club is going to do very, very well,” he said.
Input from the public on the name and crest included eight community listening sessions and two in-depth surveys conducted in English, Spanish and Portuguese. NAIL Communications, the award-winning Rhode Island-based design agency, designed the identity and crest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.