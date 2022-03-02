PAWTUCKET – Barbara Pacheco started with the Pawtucket Fire Department at the age of 16, walking from Notre Dame High School in Central Falls down to the fire station.
Her gig would go full-time when she turned 18, setting the foundation for a career as secretary to the fire chief that would span 12 chiefs and 49 years.
Pacheco celebrated her retirement with family and friends during a special gathering in The Met last Friday, Feb. 25.
“I’ll never forget it, it was just so beautiful,” she said of the event.
Pacheco, who will turn 65 years old on March 8, said many people have told her she should retire and enjoy life, but as she said to the crowd at The Met, if she were to die tomorrow, “I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Working for and with this group of people all these years has been the honor of her life, she said, as she’s become so close with generations of firefighting families.
“They say I will always be part of their family,” she said. “It’s very heartwarming.”
She said she’d been thinking about retirement for a while, and with an upcoming surgery scheduled, thought now was the time, particularly with the retirement of longtime Chief William Sisson.
During her years in the Fire Department, Pacheco has been responsible for several all-important duties, including clerical work and payroll. Back in the day, she said, she would have to arrange to have the toilet fixed, but things have changed. While her main duty was payroll, she did everything from getting fire extinguishers refilled to restocking first aid stations.
She said she’s always taken great satisfaction in making it a point to make her colleagues’ lives easier, listening and counseling them through life’s difficulties, “making sure they got what they needed.”
Her own children, Tim and Tiffany, developed a love of firefighting along the way, attending department Muscular Dystrophy Walks and picnics at Slater Park, and are now members of the department.
As one might expect, said Pacheco, there are a lot of tough memories, including the death, sickness and suffering within the department over the years.
“Those were the hard parts,” she said. “As far as the job goes, I can’t say there was anything that made me unhappy about it, it was more seeing the guys suffering, coming back from a fire and being beat up.”
Firefighters have been even bigger heroes during the pandemic, putting themselves at risk and even getting bad cases of COVID along the way.
She spent 30 years in Pawtucket, first on Columbine Avenue and then on Rosemont Avenue, before eventually moving to Rehoboth, Mass.
“I always come back to Pawtucket for the shopping, restaurants, Slater Park, it’s just ingrained in me,” she said.
Pacheco said she loves gardening and plans to spend more time doing it. She also tends beehives, starting with one last year and adding two more this year. She said she hopes to perhaps make some honey to sell locally. Also on her list is to do some traveling, including to Poland. She said her boyfriend is into lawnmower racing and travels the country doing it with his son, so she’ll probably travel with him as well.
Sisson has been a great chief and boss, said Pacheco, as have all of the other chiefs she’s worked with.
“They have been unbelievable to me,” she said. “I couldn’t say a bad thing about any of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.