LINCOLN – Mariah Halajko has completed a series of six paintings of landmarks on or near Lincoln’s Great Road, beginning with her interpretation of Butterfly Farm during sunflower season and ending with a depiction of the circa-1693 Arnold House.

Lincoln resident Seth Hamilton met Halajko while substituting at Davies Career & Technical High School, where Halajko is a student in the health careers program. After seeing a painting Halajko completed of Pawtucket’s Slater Mill, Hamilton reached out to Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould to establish a connection with the young artist.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.