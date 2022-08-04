LINCOLN – Mariah Halajko has completed a series of six paintings of landmarks on or near Lincoln’s Great Road, beginning with her interpretation of Butterfly Farm during sunflower season and ending with a depiction of the circa-1693 Arnold House.
Lincoln resident Seth Hamilton met Halajko while substituting at Davies Career & Technical High School, where Halajko is a student in the health careers program. After seeing a painting Halajko completed of Pawtucket’s Slater Mill, Hamilton reached out to Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould to establish a connection with the young artist.
Hamilton, who has volunteered at the historic Hearthside House for more than a decade, suggested that Halajko might paint that property and a few more Lincoln landmarks along Great Road.
“I loved her style,” Hamilton said. “Having worked at Hearthside for 10 years, I’ve always liked the idea of making connections with local artists. I loved the work and thought it would be a good match.”
“She got the assignment, met with Phil and myself and boom, she was off painting,” he added.
She completed six paintings in a matter of weeks, capturing Hearthside, the Butterfly Dam and the silos at Buttery Farm, the Arnold House, Moffett Mill and the covered bridge at Lincoln Woods.
Gould purchased all six paintings, which are currently on display at Town Hall. The exhibit is expected to travel to different locations in town, like the Senior Center.
Halajko, a Pawtucket resident, has always enjoyed drawing and creating art, like her mother and grandmother before her. While her grandmother’s work is more realistic – “she can draw a whole horse,” Halajko said – her own pieces are different.
It’s hard, even for Halajko herself, to explain her artistic style, which she said doesn’t really fit into one category.
“It’s how I see things,” she said. The world through Mariah’s eyes.
When she graduates, Halajko said she’d like to seek a career as a physical therapist who incorporates art therapy. There are programs of the like at Springfield College in Massachusetts, she said. Even if she doesn’t incorporate both of her passions in her future career, she said she has no plans to stop painting.
“It feels good,” she said, seeing her paintings on display at Town Hall. Visitors will have a chance to see her work around town for the next several weeks. After the exhibit, Gould said he intends to donate the paintings to the town.
