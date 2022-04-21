SMITHFIELD – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation last week announced two road projects in Smithfield this summer that will reduce travel from two lanes to one on Route 44 as well as Route 7 over the I-295 overpass.
Both projects are part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate Rhode Island bridges, particularly the Putnam Pike Bridge which carries Route 44 over I-295 between Esmond Street and the Crossing at Smithfield. The bridge is rated only one point away from being classified structurally deficient, according to RIDOT.
The Putnam Pike Bridge carries 39,000 vehicles per day and serves as an east-west link connecting travelers from North Providence, Johnston, and Smithfield to the interstate and other northwestern communities.
“With that large volume of traffic, it is imperative to maintain the bridge structure for the safety of motorist and to ensure efficient traffic operations, which support reduced vehicle emission,” according to the RIDOT announcement.
Work will decrease the number of travel lanes from two to one by closing the left lane in either direction beginning April 22.
RIDOT recommends that drivers plan additional travel time and reduce speeds through the work zone, which is set to begin in April and end in November.
“The department carefully examined travel volumes and travel times on the bridge and does not expect significant increases in congestion beyond current condition,” stated RIDOT representatives.
Changes will not impact traffic going on and coming off I-295.
Construction on the Putnam Pike Bridge will stop in the fall to accommodate increased holiday traffic and start up again next spring, at that point closing the right travel lane.
The second phase will be complete by fall 2023.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said any lane closures, especially on a road traveled on as much as Route 44, are bound to cause more traffic than usual and result in some sort of impact on travelers.
“I trust that RIDOT will do everything they can to mitigate disruptions in traffic flow, but we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution and to save travelers time, I’d urge drivers who regularly use 44 to see alternative routes if and when possible,” Kilduff said.
The $15.7 million project includes the full replacement of the bridge deck and numerous other repairs to this 51-year-old bridge.
There will be lane closures on the I-295 overpass of Stillwater Road, south of exit 15 on Route 7, on April 22, as well. RIDOT will close the right travel lane on either side of I-295 until July. At that time, RIDOT will shift the travel pattern to close the left travel lane on each side until October.
RIDOT will keep two lanes open in each direction during peak travel periods, and representatives say they do not expect any traffic delays caused by the lane closures. Motorists should reduce speed and drive cautiously through work zones.
The I-295 project is part of a $16.2 million, 10-bridge project called the “Bridge Group 10 Bridge Preservation Project,” to extend the life of Rhode Island bridges and ensure efficient traffic flow. Steel and concrete repairs, repair and replacement of bridge joints and repaving will be done at each bridge.
The work is done to avoid the need for future, more costly bridge rehabilitation and replacement projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.