PAWTUCKET – Palagis Ice Cream trucks have been driving the streets of Pawtucket and surrounding area, bringing sweets and smiles to members of the local community, for more than 125 years.
Since the pandemic, owner Alex Arteaga says he has made it a mission to give back to the community in various ways. In 2020, they opened their first stationary ice cream shop at the company’s headquarters at 55 Bacon St. in Pawtucket. The location has covered picnic tables for outdoor seating and signs sharing the history of the legacy ice cream shop.
With the restoration of a 90-year-old vintage yellow Palagis truck, Arteaga says he hopes to spark old memories, and create new ones, across generations of loyal customers. The vintage Ford Model A ice cream truck has been tucked in the Palagis garage and hasn’t hit the road for roughly 40 years, but Arteaga said “if you’re 50, 60, 70 years old, you most likely got an ice cream from one of these trucks.”
“These Model A trucks were on the road until about 1980-81,” he said.
Arteaga, who spent about 10 years driving an ice cream truck in Central Falls and Pawtucket before he purchased the business from the Palagi family in 1998, said he never got to drive the vintage vehicle. However, his older brother Oscar, who married into the Arteaga family, got to take one out during the truck’s final years.
The yellow, wooden-bodied truck is one of six of a kind from a historic Palagis fleet. Each truck bore the name of Peter Palagi, and Arteaga explained that whoever drove the truck worked under the moniker of Peter – “Peter was everywhere.” Over time, the trucks from this wooden fleet were aged out in favor of new, aluminum-bodied vehicles.
Another one of the yellow Palagis trucks, Arteaga said, is owned by a collector “who doesn’t want to get rid of it.” He estimated he could sell the vintage vehicle for as much as $35,000, to the right buyer, but Arteaga’s not interested in getting rid of the truck.
The vehicle needs new tires, a fresh coat of paint, a working engine, and more. One of the final steps, restoring the original, handwritten lettering, could cost $4,000 alone.
To restore the Model A entirely could cost as much as $25,000, he estimated, but the smiles it will bring to people’s faces will be “priceless.”
“... It’s a small price to pay for the impact it will have,” Arteaga said.
Once restoration is completed, Arteaga said they plan to display the vehicle inside the ice cream shop at 55 Bacon St. They may take it out for special occasions, like parties or parades, but it won’t have a regular ice cream route.
Palagis trucks have been ringing their bells in Pawtucket and surrounding communities since 1896. Founder Peter Palagi originally started selling ice cream from a freezer, which he eventually loaded onto a wagon pulled by a horse. That ice cream wagon made a daily route through the streets of Pawtucket. Today, Palagis is the state’s biggest mobile ice cream and frozen lemonade vendor, and the modern fleet of 25 trucks drive across Rhode Island from April through October each year.
During the school year, Palagis gave out free lemonade to local students each week. Arteaga said they gave out roughly 1,700 lemonades last spring alone. Throughout the summer, Palagis has been regularly offering “a gift to the community” through a free concert series and film screenings.
