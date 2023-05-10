NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lifelong town resident and School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta has won the Rhode Island School Superintendents Association’s Paul W. Crowley Award for his achievements in education.
“I was very much honored to get this prestigious award,” he said of the May 2 recognition at the Rhode Island Statehouse.
Pallotta told The Breeze he’s especially proud to have been a leader in certain aspects of Rhode Island education that brought lasting benefits, including being among the first to implement school-based management, where principals are empowered to make decisions for their school, and the school improvement team concept, where a group of stakeholders partners with school leaders on decisions impacting improved student outcomes.
He said it was a difficult proposition to hold a principal accountable if they weren’t able to make the decisions they needed to for their schools.
Pallotta has been active in Rhode Island education since his graduation from Providence College in 1970, states a release, working as a teacher, principal, special education administrator, assistant superintendent and superintendent of schools. He currently works as interim superintendent for the North Kingstown School Department.
The Paul Crowley Award is given each year by the RISSA to a Rhode Island citizen or organization who, in his or her professional and personal capacity, has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to improving the quality of education for Rhode Island children as Crowley did as state representative in Newport. A $1,000 scholarship in Crowley’s name is awarded to a deserving senior planning a career in education and graduation from a Rhode Island public high school.
“Rep. Crowley’s tireless commitment to public education is well known in Rhode Island, and it is an incredible honor to receive this award in his name,” said Pallotta in a statement. “It has been my distinct privilege to serve Rhode Island, and especially our educators and students. RISSA has been and continues to be a valuable partner in this work, and I’m grateful to the Rhode Island superintendents for this recognition.”
Pallotta, states the release, has a long-standing commitment to improving outcomes for students. In 1992 he was the first principal in Providence to lead a site managed school governance model at Veazie Street Elementary School, being a strong advocate for allowing principals to hire their own staff and develop their own budgets and programs. He also led a series of elementary and high school education reforms related to curriculum and school/district accountability, with an overall goal of improving the educational experience and outcomes for all students.
Pallotta earned his bachelor’s degree from Providence College in 1970, also attending Rhode Island College in 1971 to earn special educator credentials. He earned his master’s in education from Providence College in 1972 and his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in 1995.
He is married to MaryAnn and has two children, Jeffrey and Melissa, and four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mika, Nikki and Marianna.
