NORTH PROVIDENCE – School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta is announcing his candidacy for re-election as the District 1 School Committee representative.
“I believe the School Committee and the district continues to move in a positive direction,” he said in a release. “We successfully navigated a pandemic ensuring that the academic and emotional needs of students continued to be met appropriately.”
“We wisely utilized federal COVID relief funds to provide curriculum, technology, and facility upgrades for all schools while minimizing the impact on the taxpayers,” Pallotta said.
He said they worked collaboratively with the school district and town officials to enhance Greystone, Centredale, and Whelan Elementary Schools, including new playgrounds, security systems, HVAC/heating systems, and facility infrastructure.
“We successfully, in cooperation with town officials, opened two new state-of-the-art elementary schools, Stephen Olney and McGuire,” he said.
Additionally, the School Committee supported the commissioning of a five-year school building plan/assessment to ensure ongoing facility maintenance improvement and equity of all K-12 schools.
“Working with my School Committee colleagues and the school district staff, we revised (more than) 50 school district policies in the last three years, restructured the special education department, and reorganized the school district finance department to ensure optimum fiscal oversight and efficient use of taxpayers’ dollars,” he stated.
“With fiscal austerity, protecting taxpayers’ dollars and use of federal COVID relief funds, we were able to create a rainy-day fund surplus of approximately $3.8 million.”
He added, “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues, town officials, and school district staff to keep moving forward and making decisions in the best interest of students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.