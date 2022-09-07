NORTH PROVIDENCE – On primary day, Sept. 13, Voters in District 3 will choose between incumbent School Committee member Arthur Corsini and the man who held his seat before Corsini took over several years ago, Stephen Palmieri.
It’s the first time both Democratic candidates have had an opponent in their bids for the seat. Both candidates told The Breeze they’re “feeling good” as the primary approaches.
Corsini said he’s done a lot of canvassing, meeting many new friends. People have been very receptive, he said.
“I’ve been involved in the school system for over 35 years, and it was good to see that people knew me,” he said. Whether he had an opponent or not, Corsini said he’s running on his record of success and accomplishments as a teacher, administrator and school board member.
Palmieri said he’s hoping people remember his 11-year tenure on the committee and the successes they shared, adding that he’s hoping to come back to continue to help people in the district.
“I’m not some new person coming on the block promising to do this and that. I’ve done these things. I’ve worked hard for the people and the kids of North Providence,” he said.
Palmieri accuses the incumbent of “never offering an opinion” or proposing new items to the committee.
“I didn’t know what his desire was,” Palmieri said. “He’s been there four years now, you’d think he’d propose one thing, go against something someone said or share his opinion. He votes along and it seems pre-orchestrated and I don’t think people know what’s going on anymore.”
“That’s his opinion, I disagree,” Corsini said. “I’ve been working with people, dealing with the problems they’ve had and meeting their needs. I can’t tell you how many meetings I’ve gone through with people.”
He asked how Palmieri would know that he doesn’t propose items, when he doesn’t attend meetings.
Palmieri said he’s been watching online, and that he didn’t want to show up to meetings to start trouble. When he was on the committee, he said he only missed one meeting despite undergoing cancer treatment.
“I gave him four years. I bowed out. I was there 11 years and said, OK, that’s enough,” Palmieri said of the decision to no longer attend meetings after leaving the committee. “If he was there doing things, I’d feel differently.”
Palmieri said he doesn’t have other issues with his opponent.
Corsini said he doesn’t feel that he has to “put on a show” in front of the committee when issues come up. He’s not loud, he said, but he’s still actively advocating for families.
He said the School Department has been on an upward trajectory over the last four years, and that the committee’s fiscal responsibility resulted in a substantial surplus. He said he believes he’s the most qualified candidate for the job, working as an educator and principal.
Asked about their goals for the district, Palmieri said his top priority is returning to transparency on the committee.
“I want to go back to, if there’s a problem, we talk about it as a committee,” he said. “I used to put items on the agenda all the time and made sure the people knew I was transparent.”
Secondly, Palmieri said, vocational/technical programs are “massively important,” and he’d like to see more career and technical programs in North Providence.
Corsini said his top priority is supporting the new bond to build three new elementary schools in town. Beyond that, he promised to continue to be a strong advocates for families to ensure quality education.
“I’ve loved my time in North Providence, which is why I’ve continued to run,” he said. “I’m hoping people understand my record of service, which I stand by, and that I come out on top next week.”
Palmieri said he puts it in the hands of God.
“If he wants me to win, I’ll win. If I’m not meant to win, I won’t. But I know I always did the right thing during the time I was there,” he said.
