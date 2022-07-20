Stephen Palmieri
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After four years of serving District 3 on the North Providence School Committee, Arthur Corsini will face his predecessor, Stephen Palmieri, in the upcoming election.

Palmieri, who held the District 3 seat for 11 years, said “a lot of people have asked me to come back,” adding that he believes there’s “not a voice on the committee.”

