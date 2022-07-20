NORTH PROVIDENCE – After four years of serving District 3 on the North Providence School Committee, Arthur Corsini will face his predecessor, Stephen Palmieri, in the upcoming election.
Palmieri, who held the District 3 seat for 11 years, said “a lot of people have asked me to come back,” adding that he believes there’s “not a voice on the committee.”
“Respectfully, I feel there’s a lack of dialogue,” he said. “A lot of it seems almost pre-orchestrated. No one puts anything on the agenda anymore.”
Palmieri said he was heavily involved while on the committee, but felt after 11 years it was time to step away and let someone else take over.
“I don’t know if he’s really done anything,” he said of the incumbent Corsini.
“I think I have a lot to offer. I served for a long time, and know the ins and outs of the school department,” Palmieri said. He promised to “look for new ways to bring money into the schools.”
He also promised to be transparent, putting more items on the agenda for open discussion.
“People can call me any time or come by my bakery to talk,” he said, adding that he’s always been available to help parents, teachers and students with any issues that arise. “Situations where people find themselves at a dead-end, I felt I could bust through that.”
Corsini told The Breeze that he has really enjoyed the last four years as a member, contending that they’ve actually “accomplished quite a bit.”
They navigated a pandemic, prioritizing students’ safety, academic and social/emotional needs, facilitated plans for federal pandemic relief funds, opened two new state-of-the-art elementary schools, created a surplus to protect taxpayer dollars, restructured the special education department, and re-organized the finance department to ensure fiscal responsibility, he said, listing off the achievements.
Corsini said he’s running for re-election primarily because he loves the town and the students of North Providence. Having been a teacher and school administrator in town for more than 30 years, he said he’s lucky to have had the opportunity to form long-lasting relationships within the North Providence school community over the years.
The former principal said he also supports the construction of three new elementary schools and relocating the administration building to North Providence High School, which he said would be funded 80 percent by the state and 20 percent by the town.
Asked whether he is surprised by Palmieri’s campaign, Corsini said everyone has the right to run and he believes everyone should have an opponent. “That’s democracy.”
Corsini also said the current committee is “very transparent,” and that “everyone has a voice at North Providence School Committee meetings. We have an open dialogue about any issues that come up.”
If he’s re-elected, Corsini said, he will “always, always work for the students and do what’s best for the students.
