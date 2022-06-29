NORTH PROVIDENCE – Stephen Palmieri has announced his candidacy for North Providence School Committee serving district 3, a position he held previously for 11 years.
“While on the school committee, I led the implementation of full-day kindergarten and the Kids Club after-school program. Full-day kindergarten enhanced our youngest learners’ readiness for first grade and Kids Club generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the school department,” he said in a release.
As the former chairman of negotiating committees, Palmieri said he helped save the district $6 million dollars by bargaining for fair and reasonable contracts.
“The school department budget has ballooned to $64 million dollars, $8 million more than when I left four years ago,” he said. “This rate of increase is unsustainable.”
Palmieri “helped families with academic, social and special-needs concerns navigate institutional policies and the overwhelming layers of the administration; and worked to ensure that families had a voice at school committee meetings by adding parental concerns to the agenda,” he said.
“As your representative on the school committee I will advocate for families and return strong business leadership to the school committee,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with Steve Andreozzi to finalize a naming rights proposal for school buildings and grounds to generate revenue for the school department budget.”
He continued, “I will be available to families by cell phone or at my business, D.Palmieri Bakery in Johnston. These are not political promises, but promises based on 11 years of service and experience. Vote to get your voice back.”
